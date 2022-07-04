Technology News
Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, 12S With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched, Mi Smart Band 7 Pro Debuts Alongside

Xiaomi 12S Ultra price begins at CNY CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,700), while the Xiaomi 12S Pro starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,400).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 July 2022 19:35 IST
Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, 12S With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched, Mi Smart Band 7 Pro Debuts Alongside

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the company's new high-end model

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12S Ultra will go on sale in China from July 8
  • Xiaomi 12S Pro and 12S share the same primary camera
  • Mi Smart Band 7 Pro carries a price tag of CNY 399

Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S were unveiled as the company's latest flagship smartphones on Monday. In the Xiaomi 12S series, all three models come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that was unveiled in May. The smartphones also come with Leica optics. In addition to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S, the Chinese company launched the Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition as its new MediaTek Dimensity-powered smartphone and introduced the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro as its new fitness-tracking wristband. The Mi Smart Band 7 Pro comes with an always-on display and carries GPS support.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S, Mi Smart Band 7 Pro price

Xiaomi 12S Ultra price begins at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone also has a 12GB + 256GB model at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 76,600) and the top-of-the-line CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 82,500).

The Xiaomi 12S Pro starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,400) for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The smartphone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB option at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,900), 12GB + 256GB variant at CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 63,700), and the top-end 12GB + 512GB model at CNY 5,899 (roughly Rs. 69,500).

However, the Xiaomi 12S price is set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,100) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the 8GB + 256GB model, CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,400) for the 12GB + 256GB option, and CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,300) for the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB version.

In addition to the Xiaomi 12S series, the Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition was launched by the company at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,100) for the 8GB + 128GB configuration and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,100).

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra will go on sale in China from July 8, while the Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12S will be available in the country starting July 6. The Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition, on the other hand, will go on sale from July 12.

The Mi Smart Band 7 Pro price is set at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,700). The band will go on sale in China from July 7. Initially, Xiaomi will offer the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro with an introductory price of CNY 379 (roughly Rs. 4,500).

Details about the global availability and pricing of the Xiaomi devices are yet to be revealed.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 12S Ultra runs Android with MIUI 13 and features a 6.73-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED micro-curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a maximum of 1,500 nits brightness. The display also has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support and has DCI-P3 colour gamut. Further, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra carries the second-generation LTPO technology for enabling an energy-efficient display viewing experience.

In addition to the top-end display, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony's IMX989 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera setup also includes a 48-megapixel camera sensor that is available under a periscope-shaped lens. Further, there is a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

The rear camera setup carries a laser autofocus sensor and is paired with an LED flash module.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra also comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Xiaomi has equipped the 12S Ultra with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, Infrared (IR) blaster, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor that also doubles as a heart-rate sensor.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra packs a 4,860mAh battery that supports 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone also has 10W reverse wireless charging support. It comes in an IP68-rated build that measures 163.17x74.97x9.06mm and weighs 225 grams.

Xiaomi 12S Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 12S Pro runs MIUI 13 based on Android and features a 6.73-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 12S Pro has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens that supports OIS. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom support.

xiaomi 12s pro image Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Pro comes with a 6.73-inch 2K curved AMOLED display
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

For selfies and video chats, the Xiaomi 12S Pro comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity-wise, the Xiaomi 12S Pro offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, IR blaster, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The phone comes in glass and leather finishes where the glass body measures 163.6x74.6x8.16mm and weighs 204 grams, while the leather version measures 163.6x74.6x8.66mm and 203 grams.

Xiaomi 12S specifications

The Xiaomi 12S runs MIUI 13 based on Android and features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has DCI-P3 colour gamut and a peak brightness of up to 1,100 nits. The phone also has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Xiaomi 12S is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that has the same primary sensor of the Xiaomi 12S Pro, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a macro shooter.

xiaomi 12s image Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S carries a full-HD+ display
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

For selfies and video chats, the Xiaomi 12S carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Xiaomi 12S comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 12S include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, IR blaster, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Xiaomi 12S packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The phone comes in glass and leather finishes where the glass model measures 152.7x69.9x8.16mm and weighs 182 grams, whereas the leather option measures 152.7x69.9x8.66mm and weighs 179 grams.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition is similar to the original Xiaomi 12 Pro, though it comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, along with Mali-G710 GPU and packs a 5,160mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

xiaomi 12 pro dimensity edition image Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition is quite similar to the original Xiaomi 12 Pro
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

Also, the triple rear camera setup on the Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition includes a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter — alongside the 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor.

Mi Smart Band 7 Pro specifications

The Mi Smart Band 7 Pro comes with a 1.64-inch colour display that delivers a 326ppi of pixel density and offers 70 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen is featured on a meta frame and supports always-on display technology. The Mi Smart Band 7 Pro also comes with GPS support for precise location tracking. The smartband has a 5ATM water-resistant design and features quick-release wristbands.

mi smart band 7 pro image Mi Smart Band 7 Pro

Mi Smart Band 7 Pro comes with an always-on display
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

On a single charge, the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro is rated to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life. The band also includes NFC support and has Xiao AI voice assistant.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4860mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Pro

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.73-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4,600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.28-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.73-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Mi Band 7 Pro

Mi Band 7 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android, iPhone
Battery Life (Days) 12
Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition, Mi Smart Band 7 Pro, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo Y77 5G Renders, Specifications, Price Reportedly Leaked Ahead of July 7 Launch
Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, 12S With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched, Mi Smart Band 7 Pro Debuts Alongside
