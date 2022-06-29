Technology News
Xiaomi 12S is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 June 2022 14:36 IST
Xiaomi 12S is said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie sensor

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12S is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery
  • It could feature a 120Hz refresh rate display
  • Xiaomi 12S series will include three different models

Xiaomi 12S specifications have been leaked online ahead of the official launch on July 4. The upcoming Xiaomi phone will be unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and 12S Pro. It is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Xiaomi 12S could be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired charging support. It is said to offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Prominent tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has posted the specifications of the Xiaomi 12S on Twitter. As per the leak, the upcoming handset will run on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and feature a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, the handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage. The Xiaomi 12S series is expected to be one of the first smartphone lineups to pack the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that Qualcomm introduced last month. It could be offered in two RAM and storage options —8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

The Xiaomi 12S is tipped to pack a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The camera setup is said to include a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide sensor along with a 5-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. The upcoming model is expected to feature a camera setup co-developed by Xiaomi and Leica. Further, it is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S are set to launch on July 4 at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST). The launch will be livestreamed through Xiaomi's social media channels.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Specifications, Xiaomi
