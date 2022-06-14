Xiaomi 12S series is reportedly under development and is said to hit the markets soon. The lineup is expected to include the vanilla Xiaomi 12S and the Xiaomi 12S Pro. Ahead of the formal debut, the regular Xiaomi 12S has been allegedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, hinting at its key specifications. The upcoming phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. It could run on Android 12 as well. The Geekbench listing suggests up to 12GB of RAM on the Xiaomi 12S.

An alleged listing on Geekbench, first spotted by MySmartPrice, shows the purported Xiaomi 12S with model number 2206123SC. As per the listing, the smartphone could get Qualcomm's octa-core processor with one high-performance core with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, three cores capped at 2.75GHz and two high-performance cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.02GHz. These specifications are associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. The listing shows that the phone would have 10.96GB of memory. This translates to 12GB RAM on paper.

The Xiaomi 12S has reportedly scored 1,328 points in single-core testing and 4,234 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench. The actual performance of the Xiaomi phone may vary as the listed scores could be of a prototype. The screenshots of the listing further suggest that the anticipated smartphone could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The upcoming Xiaomi 12S series has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Recently the Xiaomi 12S Pro with the model number 2206122SC surfaced on China Compulsory Certification (3C) website suggesting its key specifications. The listing suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC and 120W of fast charging support in the upcoming phone. It is listed with 5G connectivity as well. The Xiaomi 12S series phones are likely to come equipped with the Leica and Xiaomi co-developed camera tech.

