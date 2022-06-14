Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12S Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing

Xiaomi 12S surfaced on the benchmarking platform with model number 2206123SC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 June 2022 17:19 IST
Xiaomi 12S Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12S series is rumoured to launch later this year

Highlights
  • The upcoming lineup is said to include two models
  • Xiaomi 12S could run on Android 12
  • Geekbench listing suggested 12GB RAM in Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S series is reportedly under development and is said to hit the markets soon. The lineup is expected to include the vanilla Xiaomi 12S and the Xiaomi 12S Pro. Ahead of the formal debut, the regular Xiaomi 12S has been allegedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, hinting at its key specifications. The upcoming phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. It could run on Android 12 as well. The Geekbench listing suggests up to 12GB of RAM on the Xiaomi 12S.

An alleged listing on Geekbench, first spotted by MySmartPrice, shows the purported Xiaomi 12S with model number 2206123SC. As per the listing, the smartphone could get Qualcomm's octa-core processor with one high-performance core with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, three cores capped at 2.75GHz and two high-performance cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.02GHz. These specifications are associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. The listing shows that the phone would have 10.96GB of memory. This translates to 12GB RAM on paper.

The Xiaomi 12S has reportedly scored 1,328 points in single-core testing and 4,234 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench. The actual performance of the Xiaomi phone may vary as the listed scores could be of a prototype. The screenshots of the listing further suggest that the anticipated smartphone could run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The upcoming Xiaomi 12S series has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. Recently the Xiaomi 12S Pro with the model number 2206122SC surfaced on China Compulsory Certification (3C) website suggesting its key specifications. The listing suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC and 120W of fast charging support in the upcoming phone. It is listed with 5G connectivity as well. The Xiaomi 12S series phones are likely to come equipped with the Leica and Xiaomi co-developed camera tech.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Specifications, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Geekbench, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12S Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Made in India: Company Executive
  3. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  4. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  5. Google Pixel 6a Hands-On Video Offers a Look at Design and Fingerprint Sensor
  6. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  7. Xiaomi Battery Replacement Programme Introduced in India 
  8. Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch With Circular, Square Displays Launched in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  2. Twitter Users Face Issue With Microblogging Site Since Sunday: Report
  3. Lava’s Budget Smartphone With Unisoc SoC Tipped to Launch in June: Report
  4. Amazon Faces Partial Outage as Thousands of Users Experience Difficulty While Logging In: Report
  5. EV Automakers in US Request Government to Remove Tax Cap on Purchasing Electric Cars
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Among Smartphones Tipped to Be Rebranded as OnePlus Handsets
  7. Poco F4 5G Teased With Redmi K40S-Like Design, 64-Megapixel Primary Camera Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Fitness Tracker Tipped to Launch in Second Half of 2022
  9. Total Crypto Market Cap Drops Below $1 Trillion: Here's What's Causing the Crash
  10. Doctor Who: Neil Patrick Harris to Play Villain, First Look Out
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.