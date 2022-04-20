Technology News
Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro In the Works With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+: Report

The codenames for Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro are "diting" and "unicorn" respectively, as per the database.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 20 April 2022 18:18 IST
Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro In the Works With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi is reportedly preparing its new high-end phones with an upgraded Snapdragon SoC

  • Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro are said to have upgraded features
  • Shortened model no. L3S for Xiaomi 12S and L2S for Xiaomi 12S Pro
  • Xiaomi 12S series could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC

Xiaomi launched their 12 series a few months ago. Seems like the brand is ready again to launch some more variants, namely Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro, as they have appeared on the IMEI database. The database does not have many details about the devices though, but the 12S series is said to have SM8475, which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor. Also, the Xiaomi 12S models are expected to have slightly upgraded features than the standard models.

As reported by Xiaomiui.net, the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro have appeared on the IMEI database with the model number 2206123SC and shortened model number L3S, and 2206122SC and shortened model number L2S, respectively. The phones are also speculated to have the codenames “diting” for Xiaomi 12S and “unicorn” for Xiaomi 12S Pro.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra which is expected to debut in the second half of the year, has appeared on the IMEI database with the codename L1.

As mentioned, we do not have much information about the specifications of the upcoming devices but looks like this Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is the upgraded version of the processor that has been used in the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. Additionally, the Gen 1+ version is said to be faster compared with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Moreover, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, too was tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC back in February. The phone was also said to have a Sony IMX989 sensor.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro In the Works With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+: Report
