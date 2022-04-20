Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro In the Works With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+: Report

Xiaomi launched their 12 series a few months ago. Seems like the brand is ready again to launch some more variants, namely Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro, as they have appeared on the IMEI database. The database does not have many details about the devices though, but the 12S series is said to have SM8475, which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor. Also, the Xiaomi 12S models are expected to have slightly upgraded features than the standard models.

As reported by Xiaomiui.net, the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro have appeared on the IMEI database with the model number 2206123SC and shortened model number L3S, and 2206122SC and shortened model number L2S, respectively. The phones are also speculated to have the codenames “diting” for Xiaomi 12S and “unicorn” for Xiaomi 12S Pro.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra which is expected to debut in the second half of the year, has appeared on the IMEI database with the codename L1.

As mentioned, we do not have much information about the specifications of the upcoming devices but looks like this Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is the upgraded version of the processor that has been used in the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. Additionally, the Gen 1+ version is said to be faster compared with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Moreover, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, too was tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC back in February. The phone was also said to have a Sony IMX989 sensor.