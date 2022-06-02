Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12S Pro Spotted on 3C Database With 67W Fast Charging Support: Report

Xiaomi 12S Pro was earlier spotted on the IMEI database with a different model number.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 2 June 2022 17:50 IST
Xiaomi 12S Pro Spotted on 3C Database With 67W Fast Charging Support: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12S Pro is expected to get slightly improved features over Xiaomi 12 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12S Pro is expected to sport a 50-megapixel main camera
  • Xiaomi 12S Pro said to get some design changes
  • The smartphone is expected to get a smaller display

Xiaomi 12S Pro with the MediaTek Dimemsity 9000 SoC may launch soon in China as the smartphone has reportedly been spotted on the 3C website. The smartphone was spotted with the model number 2207122MC on the database. As per the listing, it is expected to come with 67W fast charging support. The smartphone was earlier reportedly spotted on the IMEI database as well. The smartphone is also expected to come with a smaller screen size than its predecessors. It was tipped that the handset might feature a full-HD+ display.

According to a report by Gizmochina, a new smartphone from Xiaomi has been spotted on China's 3C website with the model number 2207122MC. As spotted, the Xiaomi 12S Pro has received approval from the Chinese authority and is expected to get 67W fast charging support. Unfortunately, this was only piece of information that was available on the database.

Xiaomi 12S Pro specifications (expected)

In a recent report, a tipster shared key specifications of the smartphone. Xiaomi 12S Pro is expected to get a full-HD+ flexible curved touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate and a centered single hole.

The rumoured smartphone from Xiaomi is expected to get a 50-megapixel primary camera with a new hardware-algorithm. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. The leak also signaled towards a 2K large screen version with image enhancements. Also, the tipster reportedly said that the Xiaomi 12S Pro will come with some design changes and new colours.

Another report had said that the Xiaomi 12S Pro was also spotted on IMEI database in April. The smartphone is expected to get slightly improved features than the Xiaomi 12 series.

Xiaomi 12S Pro was spotted on the IMEI database with a different model number, 2206122SC, than the one spotted on the China 3C website.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12
EU, US, Australia Police Crack Down FluBot Mobile Scam Responsible for Hacking Several Android Phones

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12S Pro Spotted on 3C Database With 67W Fast Charging Support: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  3. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  4. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  5. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
  6. Oppo A77 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Goes Official
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Moto E32s With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  9. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface Online: Details
  10. Peaky Blinders, The Umbrella Academy, and More on Netflix in June
#Latest Stories
  1. Concrete Urban Buildings, Neighbourhoods Can Heat Up Microclimates in Cities: Here's How
  2. Indian-Origin Engineer’s Team Create E-Skin That Can Feel Pain, Might Help to Develop New Generation Robots
  3. Researchers Create Polymer Film That Can Yield Up to 13 Litres of Water From Air
  4. NASA Awarded Next Generation Spacesuits Contract for ISS, Moon Mission to Two Companies
  5. Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20 Among Smartphones Added to Xiaomi's End-of-Support List
  6. Amazon to Stop Supplying Kindle E-Readers to China, to Shut Kindle E-Bookstore Next Year
  7. Xiaomi 12S Pro Spotted on 3C Database With 67W Fast Charging Support: Report
  8. EU, US, Australia Police Crack Down FluBot Mobile Scam Responsible for Hacking Several Android Phones
  9. Chromecast With Google TV to Launch in India and 11 Other Countries: Report
  10. New Model Will Help Researchers Find Answers to Mystery Around Evolution of Solar Rotation, Magnetic Fields
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.