Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro are reportedly under development and a few key specifications of the upcoming smartphones that belong to the alleged Xiaomi 12S series were shared by a reliable tipster. The Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro appeared on the IMEI database last month. Along with revealing a host of new features, the latest leak also indicated that the flagship smartphones from Xiaomi will hit the markets with smaller displays than other models in the Xiaomi 12 series.

The Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro key specifications were shared by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station. The tipster said that the market will have some small-screen flagships in the second half of the year. The handsets are tipped to feature a full-HD+ flexible curved display with a centred single hole along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phones in the Xiaomi 12S series are also expected to feature a 50-megapixel main camera. The camera is said to come with a new hardware-level algorithm. The Xiaomi 12S series is said to have SM8475, which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor. The leak also indicates that the 2K large screen version of the model SM8475 comes with image enhancements. The tipster has also hinted some design adjustments and new colours coming to the upcoming handsets.

The Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro had appeared on the IMEI database last month. The database did not have many details about the smartphone. The Xiaomi 12S models are expected to have slightly upgraded features than the standard models. The Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro have appeared on the IMEI database with the model number 2206123SC and shortened model number L3S, and 2206122SC and shortened model number L2S, respectively. The phones are also speculated to have the codenames “diting” for Xiaomi 12S and “unicorn” for Xiaomi 12S Pro.

