Xiaomi 12S series is in the works and may launch soon, if recent leaks are any indication. The lineup is expected to include the vanilla Xiaomi 12S and the Xiaomi 12S Pro and the latter is said to come in two variants powered by different processors. In a fresh update, the Xiaomi 12S Pro smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC has allegedly appeared on China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The listing suggests 120W of fast charging support in the upcoming phone. It is listed with 5G connectivity as well.

According to a report by Gizmochina, an unannounced Xiaomi smartphone with the model number 2206122SC is listed on the 3C certification website. The handset is believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC variant of Xiaomi 12S Pro. The bundled charger reportedly listed along with the phone carries model number MDY-12-ED, which corresponds to support up to 120W fast charging.

Recently, a Xiaomi handset was spotted on China's 3C website with the model number 2207122MC. The listing revealed that the smartphone will also support 67W fast charging. This model is speculated to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC variant of the Xiaomi 12S Pro.

However, Xiaomi has not confirmed the development of the Xiaomi 12S Pro yet. Previous leaks suggest that Xiaomi 12S Pro could pack a full-HD+ flexible curved touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to have a hole-punch display. It is expected to feature 50-megapixel primary camera with a new hardware algorithm. The Xiaomi 12S series phones are likely to come equipped with the Leica and Xiaomi co-developed camera tech.

Separately, the Xiaomi 12S series was spotted on the IMEI database in April.