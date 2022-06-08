Technology News
Xiaomi 12S Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC Variant Allegedly Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site

Xiaomi smartphone surfaced on China Compulsory Certificate (3C) website with a model number 2206122SC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 June 2022 12:35 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch of the Xiaomi 12S Pro

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12S series is likely to debut soon
  • The new smartphones may have Leica branding
  • Xiaomi 12S Pro is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel main camera

Xiaomi 12S series is in the works and may launch soon, if recent leaks are any indication. The lineup is expected to include the vanilla Xiaomi 12S and the Xiaomi 12S Pro and the latter is said to come in two variants powered by different processors. In a fresh update, the Xiaomi 12S Pro smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC has allegedly appeared on China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The listing suggests 120W of fast charging support in the upcoming phone. It is listed with 5G connectivity as well.

According to a report by Gizmochina, an unannounced Xiaomi smartphone with the model number 2206122SC is listed on the 3C certification website. The handset is believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC variant of Xiaomi 12S Pro. The bundled charger reportedly listed along with the phone carries model number MDY-12-ED, which corresponds to support up to 120W fast charging.

Recently, a Xiaomi handset was spotted on China's 3C website with the model number 2207122MC. The listing revealed that the smartphone will also support 67W fast charging. This model is speculated to be the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC variant of the Xiaomi 12S Pro.

However, Xiaomi has not confirmed the development of the Xiaomi 12S Pro yet. Previous leaks suggest that Xiaomi 12S Pro could pack a full-HD+ flexible curved touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is expected to have a hole-punch display. It is expected to feature 50-megapixel primary camera with a new hardware algorithm. The Xiaomi 12S series phones are likely to come equipped with the Leica and Xiaomi co-developed camera tech.

Separately, the Xiaomi 12S series was spotted on the IMEI database in April.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
