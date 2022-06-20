Xiaomi 12S and the Xiaomi 12S Pro are reportedly being readied for launch. The Xiaomi 12S Pro is said to have two variants powered by different processors. Ahead of the official announcement, a fresh leak has tipped the RAM and storage details of the Xiaomi 12S series phones. The vanilla Xiaomi 12S is said to arrive in three RAM and storage configurations. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC variant of Xiaomi 12S Pro is tipped to have two RAM and storage variants, while the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC variant could get two RAM and storage models.

Tipster Mukul Sharma details in a tweet the leaked RAM + storage configurations of the Xiaomi 12S and the Xiaomi 12S Pro on Twitter. As per the leak, the upcoming Xiaomi 12S will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC and could come in three RAM and storage options —8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC variant of Xiaomi 12S Pro is said to feature 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants. This model could offer support for 120W fast charging as well. On the other hand, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC variant of the Xiaomi 12S Pro is said to come in two configurations — 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. However, there is no official word from Xiaomi on it.

Recently, Xiaomi 12S surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking website with model number 2206123SC. The listing suggests that it will run on Android 12. It indicated 12GB of RAM in the phone as well. Separately, Xiaomi 12S Pro with the model number 2206122SC spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website suggesting Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC and 120W of fast charging support in the upcoming phone. It is listed with 5G connectivity as well.