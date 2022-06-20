Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi 12S is tipped to offer up to 512GB of onboard storage.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 June 2022 19:08 IST
Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi 12S Pro is said to get two variants powered by different processors

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12S series is expected to launch soon
  • The company is yet to confirm the launch of new series
  • Xiaomi 12S could run on Android 12

Xiaomi 12S and the Xiaomi 12S Pro are reportedly being readied for launch. The Xiaomi 12S Pro is said to have two variants powered by different processors. Ahead of the official announcement, a fresh leak has tipped the RAM and storage details of the Xiaomi 12S series phones. The vanilla Xiaomi 12S is said to arrive in three RAM and storage configurations. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC variant of Xiaomi 12S Pro is tipped to have two RAM and storage variants, while the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC variant could get two RAM and storage models.

Tipster Mukul Sharma details in a tweet the leaked RAM + storage configurations of the Xiaomi 12S and the Xiaomi 12S Pro on Twitter. As per the leak, the upcoming Xiaomi 12S will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC and could come in three RAM and storage options —8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC variant of Xiaomi 12S Pro is said to feature 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants. This model could offer support for 120W fast charging as well. On the other hand, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC variant of the Xiaomi 12S Pro is said to come in two configurations — 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. However, there is no official word from Xiaomi on it.

Recently, Xiaomi 12S surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking website with model number 2206123SC. The listing suggests that it will run on Android 12. It indicated 12GB of RAM in the phone as well. Separately, Xiaomi 12S Pro with the model number 2206122SC spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website suggesting Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC and 120W of fast charging support in the upcoming phone. It is listed with 5G connectivity as well.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S Specifications, Xiaomi 12S Pro Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Here’s What Initial Game Offering is All About in Web3 World

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  5. Telegram Premium Subscription Now Official, Offers Additional Features
  6. Oppo A57 (2022) Price in India, Launch Date Tipped
  7. Realme Narzo 50i Prime Said to Launch on June 22; Specifications, Design Tipped
  8. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: All Details
  9. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  10. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple AR Glass Enters Design Development Stage to Debut in 2024: Report
  2. Motorola Razr 3 Battery Tipped to Pack 2,800mAh Battery Ahead of Imminent Launch
  3. Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Here’s What Initial Game Offering is All About in Web3 World
  5. Tecno Spark 9T With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Around the Corner, 3 Variants Coming: Report
  7. Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro Tipped to Sport 2K Display; Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro Expected to Launch Soon
  8. Jaadugar Trailer Release Date Set for Tuesday, June 21
  9. Indigenous Metal 3D Printer for Defence, Aerospace Applications Developed by IIT Jodhpur
  10. Christie's NFT Specialist Noah Davis Joins CryptoPunks Project With Yuga Labs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.