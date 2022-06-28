Xiaomi 12S Pro image has been leaked online by a tipster. The image reveals that the smartphone will come with Leica branded cameras. The Chinese company has announced that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S will launch on July 4. The 12S series from Xiaomi is the first from the company to come with Leica optics. The handsets in the 12S series are said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Earlier reports have also indicated that the Xiaomi 12S Pro could come in another variant carrying the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip.

Reliable tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked the image of the Xiaomi 12S Pro via Twitter (@stufflistings). Xiaomi announced its partnership with German camera-maker Leica last month. Not much has been officially revealed regarding the camera features of the Xiaomi 12S Pro, but the image hints at a triple rear camera setup. Text below the camera module suggests that the sound on the handset could be powered by Harman Kardon. The smartphone is expected to sport a metal body giving the handset a premium look.

To recall, the launch date of the Xiaomi 12S series was revealed earlier today as July 4. The launch is set to take place at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) on July 4 and will be livestreamed through Xiaomi's social media channels.

After so much hard work, we can finally share our latest innovation, Xiaomi smartphones co-engineered with Leica, ushering in a new era in imagery technology. Looking forward to sharing more at the #Xiaomi12SSeriesLaunch on July 4, 19:00 GMT+8! pic.twitter.com/YHe5Zvqjdb — leijun (@leijun) June 28, 2022

The Chinese company has confirmed via Weibo that the series will comprise three different models: the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S.

Xiaomi 12S series specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi 12S series is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimensity Edition is said to come with MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro are expected to come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB configurations. The Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimensity Edition may feature the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is said to come with 120W fast charging support. In contradiction, the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) listing has indicated that the Xiaomi 12S and the Xiaomi 12S Pro would both carry 67W charging.

A Geekbench listing also reportedly suggested that the Xiaomi 12S would run on Android 12 out-of-the-box and carry the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with a clock speed of up to 3.19GHz.

The entire Xiaomi 12S series is expected to offer AMOLED displays with high refresh rates as well as a metal body to deliver a premium look and feel to users.