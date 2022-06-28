Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12S Pro Image Leaked Online, Hints at Metallic Body, Leica Triple Rear Cameras

Xiaomi 12S Pro is expected to sport a metal body.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 28 June 2022 17:14 IST
Xiaomi 12S Pro Image Leaked Online, Hints at Metallic Body, Leica Triple Rear Cameras

The launch date of the Xiaomi 12S series was revealed earlier today as July 4

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimensity Edition is said to come with Dimensity 9000 SoC
  • Xiaomi 12S Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Xiaomi 12S series is expected to offer AMOLED displays

Xiaomi 12S Pro image has been leaked online by a tipster. The image reveals that the smartphone will come with Leica branded cameras. The Chinese company has announced that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S will launch on July 4. The 12S series from Xiaomi is the first from the company to come with Leica optics. The handsets in the 12S series are said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Earlier reports have also indicated that the Xiaomi 12S Pro could come in another variant carrying the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip.

Reliable tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked the image of the Xiaomi 12S Pro via Twitter (@stufflistings). Xiaomi announced its partnership with German camera-maker Leica last month. Not much has been officially revealed regarding the camera features of the Xiaomi 12S Pro, but the image hints at a triple rear camera setup. Text below the camera module suggests that the sound on the handset could be powered by Harman Kardon. The smartphone is expected to sport a metal body giving the handset a premium look.

To recall, the launch date of the Xiaomi 12S series was revealed earlier today as July 4. The launch is set to take place at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) on July 4 and will be livestreamed through Xiaomi's social media channels.

The Chinese company has confirmed via Weibo that the series will comprise three different models: the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S.

Xiaomi 12S series specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi 12S series is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimensity Edition is said to come with MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro are expected to come in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB configurations. The Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimensity Edition may feature the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is said to come with 120W fast charging support. In contradiction, the Compulsory Certification of China (3C) listing has indicated that the Xiaomi 12S and the Xiaomi 12S Pro would both carry 67W charging.

A Geekbench listing also reportedly suggested that the Xiaomi 12S would run on Android 12 out-of-the-box and carry the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with a clock speed of up to 3.19GHz.

The entire Xiaomi 12S series is expected to offer AMOLED displays with high refresh rates as well as a metal body to deliver a premium look and feel to users.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S Pro specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Reliance Jio's Mukesh Ambani Steps Down as Director, Akash Ambani Appointed Chairman of Board
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Feature Same Telephoto Camera as Galaxy S22: Report

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12S Pro Image Leaked Online, Hints at Metallic Body, Leica Triple Rear Cameras
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  4. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
  6. Oppo Watch 3 Series, Band 2 India Launch Tipped
  7. MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chip Has a Slower SSD Than Predecessor: Report
  8. Poco X4 Pro 5G Review: Does It Have the ‘X’ Factor?
  9. NPCI, Paytm Debunk FASTag Scam Videos, Issue Official Statement
  10. Moto G42 Tipped to Launch in India on July 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Non-Earth Like Planets Could Host Life for Billions of Years, Study Suggests
  2. Dizo Buds P Launched in India With 40 Hours Playback Time, IPX4 Water Resistance
  3. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Special New Colour Edition Teased
  4. Moto G42 India Launch Date Set for July 4, Flipkart Confirms
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 One UI 5.0 Beta to Go Live in July, Complete Build to Release in October: Report
  6. Infinix 180W Thunder Charge System Teased, Company Says Speed Is Its Fastest Yet
  7. 54 Percent in India Turn to Social Media for Factual Info, Says OUP Study
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 India Launch Date Tipped, New Colour Debuts
  9. NASA Launches Mini Satellite Capstone to Outer Space in Bid to Return Humans to the Moon
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Feature Same Telephoto Camera as Galaxy S22: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.