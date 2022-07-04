Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 12S Pro Confirmed to Get 120W Wired Alongside 50W Wireless, 10W Reverse Charging: CEO

Xiaomi 12S Pro Confirmed to Get 120W Wired Alongside 50W Wireless, 10W Reverse Charging: CEO

Xiaomi CEO says the Xiaomi 12S Pro will come with two charging modes.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 4 July 2022 11:50 IST
Xiaomi 12S Pro Confirmed to Get 120W Wired Alongside 50W Wireless, 10W Reverse Charging: CEO

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi 12S series will launch on July 4

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12S Pro will have a ‘constant temperature mode’
  • Xiaomi to also launch the Mi Band 7 Pro on July 4
  • Xiaomi 12S Pro is said to fully juice up in 19 minutes

Xiaomi 12S Pro will come with 120W wired fast charging technology that is claimed to fully charge the smartphone in 19 minutes. Alongside the 120W wired fast charging, the smartphone will also come with 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging, the company CEO Lei Jun has confirmed. The news comes when Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Xiaomi 12S series in China. It will also launch the Mi Band 7 Pro as well as Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 that is teased to pack a 4K OLED display.

As per a post by Jun on Weibo, the Xiaomi 12S Pro will come with 120W fast charging technology. This technology will offer two modes. In the first ‘fast charging' (translated) mode, the phone will be charged in 19 minutes, as per the company. There is a ‘constant temperature mode' (translated) that will charge the phone in 25 minutes offering a ‘stable low temperature performance'. Apart from that, the phone will also offer 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging to juice up earphones and other smartphones with wireless charging feature.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S are set to launch on July 4 at an event that is scheduled to take place at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) on July 4 and will be livestreamed through Xiaomi's social media channels. The Xiaomi 12S series will be the company's first range to come with Leica optics. The Ultra model will come with Sony IMX989 camera sensor — a first in the industry. It has been speculated that this 1-inch sensor will have a 50-megapixel resolution.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi will also launch the Mi Band 7 Pro as well as the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 with a 4K OLED display and Dolby Vision as well.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S Series, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
US Supreme Court's Climate Change Ruling Could Weaken Agencies Efforts to Rein in Big Tech

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12S Pro Confirmed to Get 120W Wired Alongside 50W Wireless, 10W Reverse Charging: CEO
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G42 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Debuts in India
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: When to Expect It in India
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
  7. Xiaomi 12 Lite Up for Pre-Orders in Azerbaijan; Price, Specifications Leaked
  8. Watch the Chilling Trailer for Netflix’s True Crime Series Indian Predator
  9. iPhone 14 Demand Can Be Higher Than iPhone 13 in China: Kuo
  10. Xiaomi 12S Pro Confirmed to Get 120W Fast Charging Speed
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s DART Asteroid Mission Could Severely Deform Target Asteroid, New Study Reveals
  2. Taron Egerton Met Marvel's Kevin Feige, Wants to Play Wolverine in the MCU
  3. Moto G42 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Watch Series 8 Will Reportedly Come With Fever Detection Feature
  5. Xiaomi 12S Pro Confirmed to Get 120W Wired Alongside 50W Wireless, 10W Reverse Charging: CEO
  6. US Supreme Court's Climate Change Ruling Could Weaken Agencies Efforts to Rein in Big Tech
  7. US-backed OTF Said to Provide Funding to Help Russians Bypass Censorship With Free VPN Access
  8. Oppo Reportedly Working on Two Foldable Smartphones, Tipped to Launch Later This Year
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Enter July Trading Rink With Minor Losses, Majority Altcoins Stay Low on Value Marks
  10. IT Department Says Taxpayers Facing Issues Accessing E-Filing Portal, Infosys Taking ‘Proactive Measures’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.