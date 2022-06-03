Xiaomi 12S and Mi Mix Fold 2 have reportedly been spotted on China's 3C website. The smartphone with the model number 2206123SC is said to be Xiaomi 12S and the one with the model number 22061218C is expected to be the Mi Mix Fold 2. Both the smartphones were seen with up to 67W fast charging support. Xiaomi 12S is said to be the first smartphone from the company to come with Leica branding on its camera module. Recently, Xiaomi 12S Pro had also appeared on the China's 3C website.

According to a report from Gizmochina, two rumoured smartphones from Xiaomi have been spotted on China's 3C website with model numbers 2206123SC and 22061218C. The smartphone with the model number 2206123SC is said to debut as Xiaomi 12S and the one with the model number 22061218C is said to be Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2. Both the smartphones were seen with 67W fast charging support. Unfortunately, no other details were revealed from the 3C listing.

The listing of the smartphones, Xiaomi 12S, and Mi Mix Fold 2, signal that the company may be preparing to launch them in China soon.

Xiaomi 12S specifications (rumoured)

According to a recent report, Xiaomi 12S has been tipped to launch with a full-HD+ flexible curved touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate and a centred single hole. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera as well. The smartphone is said to be the first from Xiaomi to come with Leica branding with the camera module. It is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 specifications (rumoured)

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 has reportedly been tipped to feature 6.5-inch and 8-inch touchscreens with 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display of the smartphone is said to come with 60Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to get thinner crease as compared to Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold. Expected to launch in the middle of the year, the smartphone is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm the launch and specifications of the two rumoured smartphones.

Meanwhile, in another report, the Xiaomi 12S Pro was recently spotted on China's 3C website with the model number 2207122MC. The listing revealed that the smartphone will also support 67W fast charging.