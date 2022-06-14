Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Again, Tipped to Sport 6.7-Inch Display

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is reported to launch in July.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 June 2022 15:09 IST
Xiaomi 12 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Again, Tipped to Sport 6.7-Inch Display

Photo Credit: OnLeaks

Xiaomi 12 Ultra may come with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra may get a 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • It is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra could pack up to 12GB of RAM

Xiaomi 12 Ultra key specifications have been leaked again, suggesting that the rumoured smartphone will get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It is also tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage. The handset is also claimed to come with a triple rear camera setup with 50-megapixel primary camera. Some specifications in the latest set are in line with the ones leaked before, some are different, while others appeared in the wild for the first time.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra specifications (rumoured)

Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the alleged Xiaomi 12 Ultra may get a 6.7-inch quad-HD+ AMOLED LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. A previous report suggested that the phone will get a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) curved display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,700 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to get a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is in line with previous leaks. The SoC is said to be paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

For photography, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is claimed to be accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter that has a 5x optical zoom. There could be another time-of-flight (ToF) sensor and a Laser AF.

The phone is also tipped to come with a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Reports also suggest that Xiaomi 12 Ultra could become the first non-Leica smartphone to flaunt the iconic red logo of the German camera maker.

As far as battery is concerned, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra may pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W wired as well as 50W wireless charging. Previously, it was reported that the phone will get a 4,860mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The phone is tipped to run Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, and is said to launch in July alongside rumoured Mi Band 7 Pro.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Charging Speeds Revealed

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Again, Tipped to Sport 6.7-Inch Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Maps Now Shows Estimated Toll Prices on Android, iOS
  2. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  3. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  4. Xiaomi Battery Replacement Programme Introduced in India 
  5. Google Pixel 6a Hands-On Video Offers a Look at Design and Fingerprint Sensor
  6. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Made in India: Company Executive
  8. Compared: AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
  9. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  10. Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch With Circular, Square Displays Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Total Crypto Market Cap Drops Below $1 Trillion: Here's What's Causing the Crash
  2. Doctor Who: Neil Patrick Harris to Play Villain, First Look Out
  3. Realme Phone With Codename RMX3613 Visits TENAA, Listing Suggests Three RAM, Storage Variants
  4. Yahoo Appoints Hollywood Actress Jessica Alba to Board, Names Five Other Members
  5. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Again, Tipped to Sport 6.7-Inch Display
  6. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Charging Speeds Revealed
  7. Crypto Players BlockFi, Crypto.Com Announce Lay-Offs Citing Dramatic Shift in Macroeconomic Conditions
  8. Government Asks Swiggy, Zomato to Submit Proposal for Better Consumer Grievance Redressal
  9. Google Maps Now Shows Estimated Toll Prices on Android, iOS
  10. Microsoft Enters Labour Neutrality Agreement With Union, to Activate Terms in 60 Days
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.