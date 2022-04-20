Sony is reportedly working on a new flagship series of smartphone camera sensors. The much-anticipated IMX9 series of sensors are expected to be launched this year. In a new update, a tipster has suggested the product name for one of the upcoming sensors by Sony. As per the leak, the 50-megapixel sensor could be named IMX989 and will have a size close to 1-inch. The rumoured sensor is tipped to arrive as an annual flagship from Sony and is expected to debut with Xiaomi's upcoming flagship smartphone, Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The smartphone could be launched in May this year and will succeed the Mi 11 Ultra from last year.

Tipster Digital Chat Station suggested some specifications of Sony's IMX9 series sensors on Weibo. According to the tipster, the 50-megapixel Sony IMX9 sensor will come with the IMX989 moniker. This high-end sensor could have a 1-inch size. Exact details about the launch date of the Sony IMX989 sensor are not available at the moment.

The Sony IMX989 sensor is said to debut with the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Separately, the upcoming Vivo X80 phone is said to come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to launch in China in May. It is said to come as a premium offering and could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, an upgraded version of the vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It may debut sometime in the second half of the year.

Past leaks suggest a 6.6-inch 2K AMOLED curved display on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. It is expected to feature a Leica-branded rear camera setup, and could pack a 4,860mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Other previously tipped specifications of the phone include a 50-megapixel main sensor.