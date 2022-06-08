Xiaomi 12 Ultra protective case has reportedly been spotted on Xiaomi Youpin platform. The cutouts for the protective case shows the rear design of the upcoming smartphone. It was recently tipped that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra may launch in July with a 6.6-inch curved display and a big circular camera bump at the back. The expected price of the Xiaomi smartphone has also been leaked online. It was also tipped that the handset could run Android 12 out-of-the-box and get a dual speaker setup.

According to a report from ITHome, a new protective case for the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been spotted on Xiaomi Youpin platform. It is also worth noting that the cutouts on the protective case show the rear design of the rumoured smartphone from Xiaomi. To clarify, the protective case is not available for purchase, but has just been listed online with the name of the compatible smartphone.

Recently, the alleged renders and expected specifications of the smartphone were also shared online, as per a report. The protective case has a similar circular rear camera module cutout that matches the leaked renders. The report had also added that the smartphone would be priced at around $1,350 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000) and it can be expected to launch in July.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra specifications (expected)

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to be the upcoming addition to the Chinese company's 12 series. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 SoC. It can get Android 12 out-of-the-box and is expected to come in two storage options, 256GB and 512GB. The smartphone is expected to get a dual speaker configuration and a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone is expected to feature a big circular bump at the back that will house the camera module. It was seen with a total of seven cutouts that indicate that I could have multiple cameras along with multiple sensors. The phone is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel wide angle lens, a 48-megapixel periscope lens, and more. At the front, it can get a 20-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera. The report also mentioned that the details regarding every cutout is yet to be confirmed by Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi smartphone is expected to get a 6.6-inch curved AMOLED touchscreen with 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution. The touchscreen of the smartphone can feature 20:9 aspect ratio, 1 billion colours, and 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is said to be designed to deliver up to 1,700 nits of pear brightness.