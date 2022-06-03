Technology News
  Xiaomi 12 Ultra Tipped to Feature Leica's Iconic Red Logo, Leather and Ceramic Back Panel: Report

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Tipped to Feature Leica's Iconic Red Logo, Leather and Ceramic Back Panel: Report

Only Leica Leitz Phone 1 smartphone has got the red logo yet.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 June 2022 13:56 IST
Xiaomi 12 Ultra Tipped to Feature Leica's Iconic Red Logo, Leather and Ceramic Back Panel: Report

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi and Leica to jointly develop a phone to be released in July

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra may come with 6.6-inch display
  • It may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra may get Black leather or White ceramic back panel

Xiaomi 12 Ultra could become the first non-Leica smartphone to flaunt the iconic red logo of the German camera maker. Leica has collaborated with various smartphone makers for their camera system but none of them had its red logo. Until now, Leica's own smartphone, the Leica Leitz Phone 1, sported the logo. Xiaomi recently announced that it has partnered with Leica to jointly develop a smartphone that will be officially unveiled in July this year. Meanwhile, the phone could come with a Black Leather or White Ceramic back panel.

Without explicitly taking the name of the smartphone, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed in a post that Xiaomi's imaging flagship seems to come with Leica's red logo. The tipster claims that the German camera maker is pretty strict when allowing the use of its logo, and only the company's own Leica Leitz Phone 1 smartphone has got the red logo. It is to be noted that Leica has earlier partnered with companies including Sharp, Huawei and Panasonic, but no OEM used the company's red logo.

The news comes a few days after Xiaomi announced that it has partnered with Leica to jointly develop a smartphone. This smartphone is speculated to be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Recently, contrary to speculations, a report said that the Xiaomi 12S that will be the first phone to sport Leica branding on its camera module. However, the image shared with the report does not show the iconic red logo.

In a separate post, tipster Digital Chat Station claims that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra's prototype models show a Black leather or White ceramic back panel. Rumours have indicated that the upcoming smartphone could sport a 6.6-inch display, may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and pack a 4,860mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Comments

Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Xiaomi 12 Ultra Tipped to Feature Leica's Iconic Red Logo, Leather and Ceramic Back Panel: Report
