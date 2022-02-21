Xiaomi 12 Ultra has purportedly appeared on the IMEI database. The new Xiaomi phone could debut as the company's most premium offering and the successor to the Mi 11 Ultra that was launched last year. In addition to its purported appearance on the IMEI database, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been tipped to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC. This is speculated to be an upgrade to the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and may debut sometime in the second half of the year.

As reported by Xiaomiui.net, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra has appeared on the IMEI database with the model number 2206122SC. The phone is also speculated to have the codename Xiaomi L2S.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro, which was launched in December, came with the model number M2001J1C and was codenamed L2.

Xiaomiui.net has also shared a screenshot of the IMEI database listing that doesn't clearly show the Xiaomi 12 Ultra title. However, the reason for considering the listed model as the next Xiaomi flagship is the fact that the company in the past brought its ‘Ultra' flagships with the ‘SC' suffix in the model number. For instance, the Mi 10 Ultra in 2020 carried the model number Xiaomi J1S (M2007J1SC).

Separately, a tipster has suggested that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is in the works with the Qualcomm SM8475 SoC. The chipset is believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ — an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that has the model number SM8450.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch is rumoured to take place sometime in the third quarter of this year.

Previous reports suggested that the phone could come with 120W fast charging and include a 4,860mAh battery, 5x periscope-shaped lens, and a no secondary display. The rear design of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra also appeared online.

