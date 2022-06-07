Xiaomi 12 Ultra is reportedly going to launch in July as key specifications and renders of the smartphone leak on the internet. In the leak, the price of the smartphone has also been tipped. It is expected that the smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch curved display, a big circular camera bump at the back with multiple lenses, a USB Type-C port, and a hole-punch camera at the front. The smartphone is also said to get an aluminum frame and ceramic back.

The leaked renders of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra were shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with Zouton. Along with the renders, the report has also highlighted the expected launch date, price, and key specifications of the smartphone.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra pricing and availability (expected)

The upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi is tipped to be priced at around $1,350 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000). It is said that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra can be expected to launch in July.

Photo Credit: Zouton / @OnLeaks

Xiaomi 12 Ultra specifications (expected)

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to feature a big circular bump at the back for the camera module with a total of seven cutouts. It is said to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel wide angle lens, a 48-megapixel periscope lens, and more. The details regarding the lenses in each cutout is not confirmed yet. At the front, the smartphone is expected to get a 20-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera.

Photo Credit: Zouton / @OnLeaks

The smartphone is said to feature a 6.6-inch curved AMOLED touchscreen with 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution. The display will reportedly get 20:9 aspect ratio, 1 billion colours, and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also said to deliver up to 1,700 nits of peak brightness.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC. It is said to run Android 12 out-of-the-box and get a dual speaker setup. It is tipped to come in two storage options, 256GB and 512GB, and will also get a USB Type-C port.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to get a fingerprint sensor, ceramic back, an aluminum frame, and weigh 234g. Although the smartphone is expected to launch soon, Xiaomi is yet to officially confirm the specification, pricing, availability, and other details of the smartphone.