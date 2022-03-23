Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Launch Tipped for May; May Feature 6.6-Inch Display, 120W Charging

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 March 2022 10:55 IST
Xiaomi 12 Ultra Launch Tipped for May; May Feature 6.6-Inch Display, 120W Charging

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to feature a Leica branded rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra could sport a 6.6-inch AMOLED display
  • The company is yet to reveal any details of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra may pack a 4,860mAh battery with 120W charging

Xiaomi 12 Ultra — the purported successor to the Mi 11 Ultra released last year — is tipped to debut in China in May. The smartphone manufacturer could launch the Xiaomi 12 Ultra as a premium offering, alongside the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X smartphone models that were unveiled in China in December. According to older reports, the smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, an upgraded version of the SoC found on the Xiaomi 12 Pro, and run on a 4,860mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

According to a report by Pricebaba citing tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will launch in China in May. The smartphone will reportedly make its way to global markets after the launch in China, similar to the launch of the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X that made their debut in China late last year, before they were launched in global markets on March 15. Xiaomi is yet to officially reveal any details of the smartphone's specifications or launch schedule.

The smartphone was spotted on the IMEI database last month, with the model number 2206122SC, while the phone is said to bear the codename Xiaomi L2S — the Xiaomi 12 Pro was codenamed “L2”. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is tipped to launch with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC, which is speculated to be a successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC for flagship smartphones and could debut in the second half of the year.

According to previous reports, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could feature a 6.6-inch 2K AMOLED curved display but may not feature a secondary display like the Mi 11 Ultra. The smartphone is also said to come with a Leica-branded rear camera setup. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also tipped to pack a 4,860mAh battery, with support for 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Tesla Germany Gigafactory: 5 Things to Know About Elon Musk’s New EV Plant

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Launch Tipped for May; May Feature 6.6-Inch Display, 120W Charging
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Launch Event Set for Today: How to Watch Live
  2. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  3. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  4. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24
  5. Oppo K10 Phone, Oppo Enco Air 2 Earbuds Launching in India Today: Watch Live
  6. Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro Soundbar With Inbuilt FM Radio Launched in India
  7. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  8. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  9. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R Get OxygenOS 12 Update in India
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 With Industry-First 150W Fast Charging Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. The Flash, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, Nancy Drew, Renewed for New Seasons by The CW
  2. Amazon Faces Rising Union Push in United States
  3. Nothing’s ‘The Truth’ Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  4. YouTube to Remove Unfounded Brazil Vote Fraud Videos
  5. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Launch Tipped for May; May Feature 6.6-Inch Display, 120W Charging
  6. Bitcoin, Ether See Small Gains on Crypto Price Charts; Majority Altcoins Follow
  7. Dancing Elon Musk Hands Drivers First Teslas From New German Gigafactory
  8. Twitter Users on iOS Can Now Record Own GIFs Using In-App Camera
  9. Oppo K10, Oppo Enco Air 2 Earphones Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Filming: Sequel to Begin Production in Australia Later in 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.