Xiaomi 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Hinted to Launch on July 5

Xiaomi 12 Ultra will reportedly launch on July 5. The tech company is expected to tease the arrival of the smartphone from June 28. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had announced this week that the Chinese tech giant is preparing to launch a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered handset in July, which was believed to be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Key specifications regarding the smartphone were leaked earlier this month including that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

According a recent report by Hong Kong-based tech media platform Tech Going, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will launch on July 5 along with the Asus ROG 6 series smartphones. The Chinese company is also said to start releasing the official teasers of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra on June 28 in China. Interestingly, the report added that they got the information from a tipster without a good track record, so there are chances that this leak may be false too.

Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi had announced recently that the company will launch a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered handset in July. This handset is expected to be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, although the company hasn't officially revealed the name of the upcoming smartphone.

As mentioned earlier, some key specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra was leaked earlier this month. The smartphone is said to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. An earlier leak had suggested that the phone will feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) curved display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,700 nits of peak brightness.

To recall, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to offer a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is said to come with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter that has a 5x optical zoom. There could be another time-of-flight (ToF) sensor and laser AF. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone from Xiaomi is expected to feature a 20-megapixel front camera. Another report earlier this month also hinted that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra could become the first smartphone to come with the iconic red logo of the German camera maker Leica.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to come with a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W wired as well as 50W wireless charging. A report this February had indicated that the phone will get a 4,860mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The phone is tipped to run Android 12 out-of-the-box and get a dual speaker setup.