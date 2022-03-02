Xiaomi 12 series, which made its debut in China in December last year, is reportedly making its way to global markets soon. There's still no word from the Chinese tech brand on an official date, but a new leak suggests that the online launch event of the Xiaomi 12 series could happen on March 15. The lineup that includes Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X models offers hole-punch display designs protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The handsets sport triple rear cameras and offer 5G connectivity.

A report by Android Planet has leaked an official-looking poster of the Xiaomi 12 series suggesting the global launch date and time. According to the poster, the outside China launch of the Xiaomi 12 series will take place on March 15. The poster suggests an event time of 8pm GMT+8 (1.30am IST). The poster is seen with the tagline: “Master every scene”. There is no confirmation from Xiaomi about the global launch of Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X models yet, but the new leak is in line with previously tipped schedules.

To recall, Xiaomi had unveiled Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X handsets in the last week of December 2021. The vanilla Xiaomi 12 price has an initial price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Price of Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. Xiaomi 12X price has been set at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant.

The Xiaomi 12 series handsets have a hole-punch display design protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Triple rear cameras, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and 5G connectivity are the major highlights of the smartphone. Under the hood, the vanilla Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC processor, whereas the Xiaomi 12X is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X pack 4,500mAh batteries, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro includes a 4,500mAh battery.