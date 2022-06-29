Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12S Ultra to Get Sony IMX989 Sensor, Xiaomi 12S Will Pack Sony IMX707, CEO Says

The information about camera sensors was shared by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on Weibo.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 June 2022 11:29 IST
Xiaomi 12S Ultra to Get Sony IMX989 Sensor, Xiaomi 12S Will Pack Sony IMX707, CEO Says

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be first phone to get Sony IMX989 sensor

Highlights
  • Sony IMX989 is a 1-inch sensor
  • It is co-developed by Sony and Xiaomi
  • It could have 50-megapixel resolution

Xiaomi 12S Ultra will get a Sony IMX989 sensor and the Xiaomi 12S will sport a Sony IMX707 sensor. It has been speculated that this 1-inch sensor will have a 50-megapixel resolution and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be the first smartphone to have it. Furthermore, the sensor in Xiaomi 12S also has a 50-megapixel resolution, 1/1.28-inch size and it will be paired with a 7P lens with an f/1.9 aperture. The smartphones will be launched on July 4.

The information about Xiaomi 12S Ultra sporting a Sony IMX989 comes from Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. He posted a string of updates on Weibo announcing that Sony IMX989 along with Leica and Xiaomi will set a new standard in smartphone imaging. In one of the posts, he says that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's main sensor will have 172 percent greater photosensitive area, 76 percent greater photosensitive capacity, 32.5 percent increase in camera speed, 11 percent increase in startup speed as compared to iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The executive also mentioned that the Sony IMX989 has been co-developed by Xiaomi and Sony, and both companies bore equal share of the production of the sensor. Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be the smartphone to get. Post launch, “it will be open to domestic counterparts” (translated) to be used in their phones. While there is no further information about the sensor, a previous report speculated that the 1-inch sensor will have 50-megapixel resolution.

Separately, Lei Jun also announced that Xiaomi 12S will get an IMX707 sensor. The executive posted that it will have 48 percent larger photosensitive area and 49 percent greater light input as compared to the Sony IMX766. The details of the main camera were shared by tipster WHYLAB. As per his post, the Xiaomi 12S will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor paired with a lens that has 24mm focal length, 1/1.28-inch size, 7P lens, f/1.9 aperture, and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S are set to launch on July 4, the Chinese company has announced.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Specifications, Xiaomi, Sony, Leica
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Netflix Says It's 'Actively' Working on Ad-Supported Subscription Model
Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Trailer Brings Farhan Akhtar Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12S Ultra to Get Sony IMX989 Sensor, Xiaomi 12S Will Pack Sony IMX707, CEO Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  5. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  6. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Moto G42 Tipped to Launch in India on July 4
  9. Samsung 55-inch QN95B Neo QLED Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Review
  10. Oppo Watch 3 Series, Band 2 India Launch Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. US Millennials Picking Crypto Assets Over Mutual Funds for Investments: Alto Report
  2. Nokia G11 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Specifications
  3. Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Trailer Brings Farhan Akhtar Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe
  4. Xiaomi 12S Ultra to Get Sony IMX989 Sensor, Xiaomi 12S Will Pack Sony IMX707, CEO Says
  5. Netflix Says It's 'Actively' Working on Ad-Supported Subscription Model
  6. Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Renders, Full Specifications Leak Online, 4,050mAh Battery Tipped
  7. Range Extenders: Solar Panels Provide More Juice to EVs
  8. Sony Inzone Headphones, Monitors Announced for PS5, PC Gaming Enthusiasts: Details
  9. Spotify Announces Supergrouper to Let Users Listen to a Custom Playlist Based on Their Artist Selection: Details
  10. NASA's Perseverance Rover Studies Intense Dust Storms on the Red Planet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.