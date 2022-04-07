Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro Price in India Tipped; Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12X Pro May Debut With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs

Xiaomi 12 Pro Price in India Tipped; Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12X Pro May Debut With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs

Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available to purchase via Amazon.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 April 2022 15:38 IST
Xiaomi 12 Pro Price in India Tipped; Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12X Pro May Debut With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Xiaomi 12 Pro will retail on Amazon

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro has already been launched globally
  • The Xiaomi phone will retail on Amazon in India
  • Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12X Pro are said to debut as less pricey options

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India has been tipped by tipster Yogesh Brar. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be launched in India sometime soon, the Chinese smartphone giant has confirmed. However, Xiaomi has not shared the exact launch date. A microsite on Amazon confirmed that the handset will be available for purchase in India via the e-commerce platform. The flagship smartphone from Xiaomi was launched globally in March. Meanwhile, the tipster has also claimed that the Chinese company may also launch the Xiaomi 12X alongside Xiaomi 12X Pro in the country.

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India (rumoured)

Brar tweeted that the Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India will start at Rs. 65,000. The phone's price in China starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB storage model at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,600) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 64,400). In comparison, the price of the handset starts at $999 (roughly Rs.75,900) for the 8GB + 256GB storage in other markets.

As mentioned, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is confirmed to launch in India soon, and it will retail on Amazon. The phone is likely to be available for purchase via Xiaomi's official website as well, just like its other offerings.

In addition to Xiaomi 12 Pro India price, the tipster also claims that the company may also launch the “less pricey options” such as “a possible Xiaomi 12X” and “[Xiaomi] 12X Pro”. While the Xiaomi 12X is tipped to come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, and Xiaomi 12X Pro may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. He also claims that the new Dimensity chipsets will be available in “many India bound products in the pipeline.”

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro Price in India, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12X Pro, Xiaomi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Is Bringing a Tour of Existing Privacy and Security Controls in Chrome via Privacy Guide
Twitter Said to Hide Tweets Embedded on Websites After Deletion by Original Author

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12 Pro Price in India Tipped; Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12X Pro May Debut With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Review
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G Launch in India Today: All Details
  4. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price in India; Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12X Pro Launch Tipped
  5. iQoo Neo 6 E-Commerce Listing Tips Colour Options, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Yet Again in India
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  8. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Laptops Debut in India
  9. Honor Magic 4 Lite With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Could Reveal New Vehicle Models at Its Cyber Rodeo Giga Texas Gala
  2. Coinbase Opens Up Crypto Trading Services in India, Announces UPI Support For Direct Purchases
  3. How Russia-Ukraine Conflict Has Put Cryptocurrencies in Spotlight
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  5. Vivo Y21G With Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Scientists Find First Dinosaur Fossil Directly Linked to Asteroid Strike
  8. Apple Releases First Developer Beta of iOS 15.5 With Support for Apps Enabling External Purchases
  9. NFT of Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's First Tweet Now Being Auctioned for $48 Million
  10. Twitter Said to Hide Tweets Embedded on Websites After Deletion by Original Author
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.