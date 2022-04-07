Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India has been tipped by tipster Yogesh Brar. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be launched in India sometime soon, the Chinese smartphone giant has confirmed. However, Xiaomi has not shared the exact launch date. A microsite on Amazon confirmed that the handset will be available for purchase in India via the e-commerce platform. The flagship smartphone from Xiaomi was launched globally in March. Meanwhile, the tipster has also claimed that the Chinese company may also launch the Xiaomi 12X alongside Xiaomi 12X Pro in the country.

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India (rumoured)

Brar tweeted that the Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India will start at Rs. 65,000. The phone's price in China starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB storage model at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,600) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 64,400). In comparison, the price of the handset starts at $999 (roughly Rs.75,900) for the 8GB + 256GB storage in other markets.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is coming soon & should come at a starting price of ₹65k.

This should be followed up by less pricey options like a possible Xiaomi 12X with Dimensity 8100 & 12X Pro with D9000. These new Dimensity chips are very stable with many India bound products in pipeline. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 6, 2022

As mentioned, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is confirmed to launch in India soon, and it will retail on Amazon. The phone is likely to be available for purchase via Xiaomi's official website as well, just like its other offerings.

In addition to Xiaomi 12 Pro India price, the tipster also claims that the company may also launch the “less pricey options” such as “a possible Xiaomi 12X” and “[Xiaomi] 12X Pro”. While the Xiaomi 12X is tipped to come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, and Xiaomi 12X Pro may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. He also claims that the new Dimensity chipsets will be available in “many India bound products in the pipeline.”