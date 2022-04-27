Technology News
  Xiaomi 12 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India, Xiaomi Pad 5 Debuts Alongside: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India, Xiaomi Pad 5 Debuts Alongside: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India begins at Rs. 62,999, while Xiaomi Pad 5 starts at Rs. 26,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 April 2022 14:14 IST
Xiaomi 12 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India, Xiaomi Pad 5 Debuts Alongside: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes in two different RAM options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro will go on sale from May 2
  • Xiaomi Pad 5 debuted in some global markets last year
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro carries a 2K E5 AMOLED display

Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched at the Xiaomi Next event in India on Wednesday, April 27. The new Xiaomi flagship competes against the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22, with features including a 120Hz E5 AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Xiaomi 12 Pro also comes with up to 12GB of RAM, 120W fast wired and 50W fast wireless charging. Alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the Chinese company introduced the Xiaomi Pad 5 as its latest tablet in India. The new model comes with a 2.5K+ display, Dolby Atmos audio, and an octa-core Snapdragon 860 SoC.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 62,999 for the base 8GB RAM model. The phone also comes in a 12GB RAM variant that carries a price tag of Rs. 66,999. The Xiaomi 12 Pro features Couture Blue, Noir Black, and Opera Mauve colours and will go on sale starting 12 noon on May 2. It will be available via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other key retail channels in the country. Initially, Xiaomi is offering an introductory offer under which the Xiaomi 12 Pro is available with a discount of Rs. 4,000. Customers purchasing the phone using an ICICI Bank card or EMI options will also get an additional a Rs. 6,000 discount.

To please existing Xiaomi and Redmi phone users, the company is conducting a 'Special Xiaomi Fan Sale' at 12 noon on May 1. It will bring a 100 percent discount of up to Rs. 20,000 on exchange of an existing Xiaomi or Redmi phone. The early sale will take place through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

The Xiaomi Pad 5, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 26,999 for the 128GB storage model and goes up to Rs. 28,999 for the 256GB option. However, as introductory offer, the Xiaomi Pad 5 will be available at Rs. 24,999 for the 128GB model and Rs. 26,999 for the 256GB variant until May 7. The tablet comes in a Cosmic Gray colour option and will be available from 12 noon on May 3 through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and select offline retailers. Xiaomi Pad Keyboard has also been launched to accompany the Pad 5. However, it is currently unclear whether the detachable keyboard will be bundled with the tablet or sold separately.

Globally, the Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched in March, with an initial price of $999 (roughly Rs. 76,600) for the base 8GB RAM model. The Xiaomi Pad 5, however, debuted in some global markets in September last year, with a price tag starting at 28,500) for the 128GB storage variant.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 12 Pro runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top and features a 6.72-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display that is based on the second-generation LTPO technology to offer a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display also comes with a peak brightness of up to 1,500 nits and includes support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with Adreno 730 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi 12 Pro carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor, with an f/1.8 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter.

The rear camera setup supports up to 8K video recording at 24fps frame rate. It also includes features such as Xiaomi ProFocus, Portrait Night Mode, Portrait HDR, and Photo Clones. Video recording features include Xiaomi ProFocus motion tracking focus, Ultra Night Video, One-Click AI cinema, and Cinematic video filters.

For selfies and video chats, the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro carries 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage as standard.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi 12 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4,600mAh Li-Polymer battery that supports 120W Xiaomi Hypercharge fast wired charging. The phone also supports Quick Charge 4, Quick Charge 3+, and Power Delivery 3.0 charging standards. Further, it includes 50W Wireless Turbo charging.

The phone measures 163.6x74.6x8.16mm and weighs 205 grams.

Xiaomi Pad 5 specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 5 runs Android 11 with MIUI 13 for Pad and carries a 10.95-inch 2.5K+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) display that offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also includes Dolby Vision support and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It delivers a pixel density of 275ppi and has a peak brightness of up to 650 nits. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, along with Adreno 640 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM as standard. The tablet comes with a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back that supports up to 4K video recording at 30fps frame rate. The rear camera also supports document scanning in original, enhanced, and black and white modes.

xiaomi pad 5 image Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a 10.95-inch 2.5K+ display
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

 

For video chats, the Xiaomi Pad 5 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It supports up to full-HD (1080p) video recording at 30fps frame rate. There is also a dual microphone noise suppression to reduce ambience noise and enhance the audio of the speaker, according to the company.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet also includes quad speakers, along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio (wired and wireless) support.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Pad 5 include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C with OTG support. The device comes with a Xiaomi Smart Pen that has a 4,096-level pressure sensitivity and magnetic wireless charging support. Xiaomi has also preloaded the tablet with a Smart Note algorithm that is claimed to help recognise shapes, text, and compensates tracking losses caused by latency. Further, there is a Xiaomi Pen Engine to offer low-latency with the bundled stylus.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 packs an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. However, the bundled charger has 22.5W output support. The inbuilt battery on the tablet is claimed to deliver over 16 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India, Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India, Xiaomi Pad 5 specifications, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
