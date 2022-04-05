Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Be Available in India Soon via Amazon

Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available for purchase in India via Amazon, as confirmed by a microsite on the e-commerce platform. The flagship smartphone from Xiaomi was launched globally in March. The global model of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and sports a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The handset is equipped with a four-unit speaker system that includes a dedicated tweeter to deliver an improved audio experience. Xiaomi 12 Pro also packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro's availability was confirmed by Amazon via a microsite, that doesn't reveal any further detail — not even the phone's price in India. The India launch date of the smartphone has not been revealed either.

When launched globally, Xiaomi 12 Pro was priced at $999 (roughly Rs.76,300) for the 8GB 256GB storage variant. The new Xiaomi handset is available in Blue, Grey, and Purple colour options.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G specifications, features

The Indian model of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to come with the same features as that of the global variant. The handset runs MIUI 13. It sports a 6.73-inch WQHD (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with 1,500 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It also includes a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) backplane technology that Apple uses on its premium iPhone models. Under the hood, Xiaomi 12 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, Xiaomi 12 Pro also features a triple rear camera setup. However, it gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an f/1.9 aperture, along with two 50-megapixel portrait and macro sensors. For selfies, it gets a 32-megapixel sensor.

Connectivity options on Xiaomi 12 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with a four-unit speaker system that includes a dedicated tweeter to deliver an improved audio experience. The speaker system comes with Harman Kardon tuning.

Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging. The phone also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. It measures 163.6x74.6x8.16mm and weighs 205 grams.

