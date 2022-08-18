Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Android 13-Based MIUI Beta Update Announced: Details

Xiaomi has revealed that the MIUI Beta update for these smartphones is over 4GB in size.

Updated: 18 August 2022 00:56 IST
Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Android 13-Based MIUI Beta Update Announced: Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Only 200 Xioami 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro users will be a part of the first wave of this update

Highlights
  • Xioami 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro may get overheated after the update
  • The update to the MIUI beta is expected to take longer than usual
  • Android 13 is not fully compatible with third party apps for now

Xiaomi announced on Monday that is rolling out a MIUI beta update for Android 13. This beta version is available for the company's Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro handsets. However, the Chinese tech giant has announced that only 200 users will be given access to the Android 13-based MIUI beta during the first wave of updates. Xiaomi has warned users that the update process might take longer than usual. Furthermore, the smartphone could get overheated or face performance issues after the update, according to the firm.

Xiaomi announced the rollout of a beta version of MIUI based on Android 13 via Twitter. Only Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro users are eligible to apply to join the first wave of updates. The company has revealed that only 200 users will be granted access to the beta during the first wave of updates.

In addition, Xiaomi mentioned in a community post that beta testers should make a backup of important data before updating their smartphones. The update process is expected to take longer than usual, and the device may face overheating and performance issues after the update, according to the company.

The handset could take some time to adapt to the MIUI beta. Some third-party applications may not be compatible with Android 13 and may not function properly, as per the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

The Xiaomi 12 update carries the firmware version V13.0.4.0.TLCMIXM and the Xiaomi 12 Pro update bears the firmware version V13.0.4.0.TLBMIXM. Both MIUI beta updates are over 4GB in size.

On Tuesday, Vivo also announced a similar Android 13 beta update as part of its Android 13 Preview Program in India. The company asked Vivo X80 Pro users to register for getting the Funtouch OS 13 update that will roll out on August 23. Vivo subsidiary iQoo also announced that that iQoo 9 Pro owners can apply to join the company's Android 13 preview program.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Android 13, MIUI Beta, MIUI 13, Xiaomi
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Could Get $100 Price Hike, Analyst Says

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Android 13-Based MIUI Beta Update Announced: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  2. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  3. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  4. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  5. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  8. AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs, AM5 Motherboards to Launch on August 30
  9. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  10. Everything You Need to Know About She-Hulk, the Next Marvel Series
#Latest Stories
  1. European Central Bank Steps in as Banks Test Crypto Waters Ahead of Pan-EU Licensing Rules
  2. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Android 13-Based MIUI Beta Update Announced: Details
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Could Get $100 Price Hike, Analyst Says
  4. Genesis Announces New Interim Chief, Cuts Jobs by 20 Percent Amid Ongoing Crypto Winter
  5. Delhi High Court Grants Time for Government to Reveal Plans to Regulate De-Platforming of Social Media Users
  6. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7 Ahead of Busy Fall Product Season
  7. Coinbase Insider Trading Could Be More Widespread Than First US Case, Study Claims
  8. Jio Leads Race in Adding Mobile Subscribers in June; Airtel, Vodafone Idea Significantly Behind: TRAI
  9. Samsung Says No Impact of Inflation on Phone Sales; Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings
  10. NTPC Lowers Carbon Footprint; Plans Projects to Light Up 2 Lakh Households, Reduce CO2 Emissions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.