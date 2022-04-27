Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A are all set to launch in India today. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G was unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X in China in December last year and debuted in some global markets in March. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 5 was launched globally with Xiaomi Smart Pen and Xiaomi 11T series in September last year. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A is also ready to debut in India, alongside these two Xiaomi flagships, at the same launch event.

How to watch Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A India launch event livestream

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A launch in India will begin at 12pm IST today. The event will be live-streamed through Xiaomi's social media channels on Twitter and YouTube.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is rumoured to be priced at Rs. 65,000 for the base variant. Official details are yet to be revealed. However, the phone was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,200) for the base variant that has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G debuted globally in March with MIUI 13 and a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) Samsung E5 AMOLED display that carries 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel portrait, and another 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The smartphone also comes with a 32-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.

Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India (expected)

Xiaomi Pad 5 was launched in global markets in September last year with a price tag of EUR 349 (roughly Rs.30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage option. However, it's unclear how the Xiaomi Pad 5 will actually be priced in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Pad 5 specifications

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 5 is likely to have most of the same specifications as the global variant. The Xiaomi Pad 5 global variant runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 for Pad and features a 11-inch WQHD+ (1,600x2,560 pixel) True Tone display with 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. Further, the tablet offers support for Face Unlock and has a split-screen feature for multitasking. Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, which is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM as standard. For optics, a single 13-megapixel camera sensor is available at the back, along with an LED flash. For selfies, the tablet comes with an 8-megapixel camera at the front with 1080p recording. The Xiaomi Pad 5 offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Besides this, Xiaomi has also set up a microsite for the upcoming Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, which teases the features without revealing any pricing details and specifications such as display size, speaker output, or the processor. However, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A has been reported to be powered by an unspecified processor with Cortex-A55 cores, and is said to sport thin bezels.