Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A India Today: How to Watch Livestream, More

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A India Today: How to Watch Livestream, More

The live stream launch event will take place at 12pm IST on Xiaomi India's social media channels, and it's embedded here as well.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 27 April 2022 07:00 IST
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A India Today: How to Watch Livestream, More

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is going to launch alongside Xiaomi Pad 5 and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A set to launch in I
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is expected to be priced at Rs. 65,000
  • Xiaomi Pad 5 and Smart TV 5A's prices not confirmed

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A are all set to launch in India today. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G was unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X in China in December last year and debuted in some global markets in March. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 5 was launched globally with Xiaomi Smart Pen and Xiaomi 11T series in September last year. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A is also ready to debut in India, alongside these two Xiaomi flagships, at the same launch event.

How to watch Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A India launch event livestream

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, and Xiaomi Smart TV 5A launch in India will begin at 12pm IST today. The event will be live-streamed through Xiaomi's social media channels on Twitter and YouTube.

 

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is rumoured to be priced at Rs. 65,000 for the base variant. Official details are yet to be revealed. However, the phone was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,200) for the base variant that has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G debuted globally in March with MIUI 13 and a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) Samsung E5 AMOLED display that carries 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel portrait, and another 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The smartphone also comes with a 32-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calling.

Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India (expected)

Xiaomi Pad 5 was launched in global markets in September last year with a price tag of EUR 349 (roughly Rs.30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage option. However, it's unclear how the Xiaomi Pad 5 will actually be priced in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Pad 5 specifications

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi Pad 5 is likely to have most of the same specifications as the global variant. The Xiaomi Pad 5 global variant runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 for Pad and features a 11-inch WQHD+ (1,600x2,560 pixel) True Tone display with 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. Further, the tablet offers support for Face Unlock and has a split-screen feature for multitasking. Xiaomi Pad 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, which is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM as standard. For optics, a single 13-megapixel camera sensor is available at the back, along with an LED flash. For selfies, the tablet comes with an 8-megapixel camera at the front with 1080p recording. The Xiaomi Pad 5 offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Besides this, Xiaomi has also set up a microsite for the upcoming Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, which teases the features without revealing any pricing details and specifications such as display size, speaker output, or the processor. However, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A has been reported to be powered by an unspecified processor with Cortex-A55 cores, and is said to sport thin bezels.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Launch Event, Livestream, April 27, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Price in India, Xiaomi Pad 5 Price in India, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G specifications, Xiaomi Pad 5 Specifications
Biden Administration Seeks Expansion of Control Over Use of Drones in US
Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 1.75-Inch Display Launched in India

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A India Today: How to Watch Livestream, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  2. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. PS Plus India Pricing for Deluxe, Extra, and Essential Tiers Revealed
  5. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  6. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  7. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds With Adaptive ANC Launched
  8. Google Files Pixel Watch Trademark; Live Images Leaked
  9. Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Poco F4 GT Gaming Smartphone Launched: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Xiaomi Smart TV 5A India Today: How to Watch Livestream, More
  2. Google Play to Start Showing Data Safety Section With Apple's App Store-Like Privacy Labels From Wednesday
  3. Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Instagram's New Enhanced Tags on Reels Makes It Easier for Creators to Get Credit
  5. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings; 6,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Expected
  6. Nitin Gadkari Urges Advance Action Over EV Fire Incidents, Shares Concerns Over Rising Temperature on EV Batteries
  7. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Be Available to Download From Microsoft Store
  8. Poco F4 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research
  10. Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.