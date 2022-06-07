Technology News
  Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G, Redmi Note 11T, and Others Get YouTube Premium for Up to 3 Months

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G, Redmi Note 11T, and Others Get YouTube Premium for Up to 3 Months

Users on the eligible Xiaomi and Redmi devices can redeem the YouTube Premium offer until February 28, 2023.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 June 2022 15:50 IST
  • Xiaomi has partnered with YouTube to offer its paid subscription for free
  • YouTube Premium brings ad-free experience to users
  • The promotional offer is live until January 31, 2023

Xiaomi has partnered with YouTube to offer free access to YouTube Premium for up to three months with models including the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G, and Xiaomi 11T Pro. Users on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11T, and the Xiaomi Pad 5 can also avail the YouTube Premium subscription for a period of two months. Existing and new customers on eligible devices can activate the service without paying an additional amount until February 2023.

On Tuesday, Xiaomi announced its partnership with YouTube to offer the free subscription to YouTube Premium on eligible devices. The promotional offer is live until January 31, 2023, while customers can redeem its benefit until February 28, 2023, the company said.

Customers with the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and any other Xiaomi brand devices launched and activated during the promotional period are eligible to receive three months of YouTube Premium free.

However, users on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, and the Xiaomi Pad 5 get two months subscription of the YouTube Premium service.

 

If you have an eligible device, you can get YouTube Premium for free by going to the YouTube app and following the on-screen instructions.

It is important to note that the promotional offer is available only to users who have not purchased or accessed a trial of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music in the past. The service will be charged at Rs. 129 a month after the promotional period expires.

Once the given promotion expires, users can, however, cancel the subscription.

YouTube Premium brings ad-free streaming on YouTube, along with the ability to watch content offline. Users on YouTube Premium can also run their favourite content in the background.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
