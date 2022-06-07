Xiaomi has partnered with YouTube to offer free access to YouTube Premium for up to three months with models including the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G, and Xiaomi 11T Pro. Users on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11T, and the Xiaomi Pad 5 can also avail the YouTube Premium subscription for a period of two months. Existing and new customers on eligible devices can activate the service without paying an additional amount until February 2023.

On Tuesday, Xiaomi announced its partnership with YouTube to offer the free subscription to YouTube Premium on eligible devices. The promotional offer is live until January 31, 2023, while customers can redeem its benefit until February 28, 2023, the company said.

Customers with the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and any other Xiaomi brand devices launched and activated during the promotional period are eligible to receive three months of YouTube Premium free.

However, users on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, and the Xiaomi Pad 5 get two months subscription of the YouTube Premium service.

We're glad to have partnered with YouTube Premium for a first-of-its-kind collaboration so you can stream your favorite content ad-free.

Now wherever you are, learning and fun will never stop!



TnC Apply*

Know more: https://t.co/wasQyMldxO pic.twitter.com/LudWgAAntv — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 7, 2022

If you have an eligible device, you can get YouTube Premium for free by going to the YouTube app and following the on-screen instructions.

It is important to note that the promotional offer is available only to users who have not purchased or accessed a trial of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music in the past. The service will be charged at Rs. 129 a month after the promotional period expires.

Once the given promotion expires, users can, however, cancel the subscription.

YouTube Premium brings ad-free streaming on YouTube, along with the ability to watch content offline. Users on YouTube Premium can also run their favourite content in the background.

