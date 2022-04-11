Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC

The leak claims that the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will offer a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 11 April 2022 23:03 IST
Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is expected to launch soon (Xiaomi 12X pictured)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will reportedly offer 128GB and 256GB of internal stora
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is expected to get a triple-rear camera setup
  • The phone may come with up to 8GB RAM

Xiaomi 12 series is expected to get a new entry very soon. Xiaomi is reportedly working on a Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G and is going to launch the phone very soon in China and other markets. Now, a new leak has tipped the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Though there isn't any official word from the smartphone maker, tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the complete specifications and expected pricing of the device. Meanwhile, Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India, but hasn't announced a date yet.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G expected specifications

According to the leak, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that offers full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC. The device is said to offer 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage, and pack up to 8GB of RAM. On the software side of things, the leaked specifications suggest that the smartphone will run Android version 12 with MIUI 13 user interface on top. On the back of the device, you get a triple-camera setup.

The camera module on the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is said to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, which will be joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The main sensor will offer optical image stabilisation. On the front, the smartphone is expected to house a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. A 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support will reportedly keep the lights on. The leaked specifications match an earlier leak from March. Other specifications include an in-display fingerprint scanner and support for Hi-Res Audio. It'll also offer 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, and the likes.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is expected to launch in India soon. More details should be available in the coming weeks.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Leaks, Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Specs, Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Price, Xiaomi 12
Vivo X Fold, X Note With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched; Vivo Pad Debuts Alongside

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch Teased for April 28
  2. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
  3. iPhone 13 Becomes the Latest Model Manufactured by Apple in India
  4. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  5. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow With Deals on Phones, Gadgets
  7. Vivo X Fold, X Note With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro First Impressions: A Segment Disruptor?
  9. Fantastic Beasts 3 Leaked as Harry Potter Spin-Off Releases in India
  10. Glance TV Debuts to Let Users Interact on TVs in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC
  2. Two Thumbs Up: Netflix Adds Third Option to Thumbs Up and Down Rating System
  3. Vivo X Fold, X Note With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched; Vivo Pad Debuts Alongside
  4. Apple Working on a 35W Dual-Port USB Type-C Power Adapter, Support Document Shows: Report
  5. iQoo Neo 6 Teased to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,700mAh Battery Ahead of April 13 Launch
  6. Crypto Trading Volume Nosedives in India Days After Tax Rule Implemented: Crebaco
  7. Realme Q5 Series Launch Officially Teased, Pro x Vans Model Allegedly Spotted
  8. Temperatures on These Exoplanets Are Melting Rocks, NASA Hubble Space Telescope Reveals
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T Tipped to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC - A Closer Look at the Chip
  10. Airtel Black Rs. 1,099 Plan With Fibre Broadband, Landline, DTH Benefits Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.