Xiaomi 12 series is expected to get a new entry very soon. Xiaomi is reportedly working on a Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G and is going to launch the phone very soon in China and other markets. Now, a new leak has tipped the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Though there isn't any official word from the smartphone maker, tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the complete specifications and expected pricing of the device. Meanwhile, Xiaomi recently confirmed the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India, but hasn't announced a date yet.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G expected specifications

According to the leak, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that offers full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC. The device is said to offer 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage, and pack up to 8GB of RAM. On the software side of things, the leaked specifications suggest that the smartphone will run Android version 12 with MIUI 13 user interface on top. On the back of the device, you get a triple-camera setup.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G

(rumoured)



•6.55" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

•Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

•6/8GB RAM

•128/256GB storage

•Rear Cam- 64MP (OIS) + 8MP (UW) + 5MP (macro)

•Front Cam- 16MP

•4,500mAh battery, 67W charging

•Android 12, MIUI 13

•In-display Fingerprint, Hi-Res Audio — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 11, 2022

The camera module on the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is said to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, which will be joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The main sensor will offer optical image stabilisation. On the front, the smartphone is expected to house a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. A 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support will reportedly keep the lights on. The leaked specifications match an earlier leak from March. Other specifications include an in-display fingerprint scanner and support for Hi-Res Audio. It'll also offer 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, and the likes.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is expected to launch in India soon. More details should be available in the coming weeks.