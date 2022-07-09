Xiaomi 12 Lite With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Lite has been launched globally. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera. The 12 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of the smartphone for a couple of weeks now. The phone gets four colour options and houses a 4,300mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The handset has a sleek 7.29mm thin design and weighs just 173g. Pre-orders for the phone will start today via Xiaomi's authorised online channels.

