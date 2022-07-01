Technology News
  Xiaomi 12 Lite Pre Reservations Begin in Azerbaijan; Price, Full Specifications Leak Online

Xiaomi 12 Lite Pre-Reservations Begin in Azerbaijan; Price, Full Specifications Leak Online

Xiaomi 12 Lite is said to pack a 4,300mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 July 2022 12:59 IST
Xiaomi 12 Lite Pre-Reservations Begin in Azerbaijan; Price, Full Specifications Leak Online

Photo Credit: Instagram/ Xiaomi Azerbaijan

The display of Xiaomi 12 Lite is said to support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite could be powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • Details about the phone were not listed on the company website
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite is said to feature 120Hz refresh rate display

Xiaomi 12 Lite has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. In a new update, the Chinese smartphone company has started accepting pre-reservations for the new handset in Azerbaijan. A fresh post on Xiaomi's Instagram account suggests that pre-orders will be made through the official Mi Store in Azerbaijan. Separately, entire specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Lite along with pricing details, have been leaked online, leaving little to the imagination of smartphone enthusiasts. The Xiaomi 12 Lite is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The company on Thursday posted pre-order details of the Xiaomi 12 Lite via its official Instagram account in Azerbaijan. As per the post, the smartphone is up for pre-reservations through Mi Store in Azerbaijan until July 8. However, details about the Xiaomi 12 Lite were not listed on Xiaomi's official Azerbaijan website at the time of writing.

Separately, a report by Redaksiya (in Azerbaijani) suggests the pricing details and full specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Lite. As per the report, the handset costs AZM 999 (roughly Rs. 46,500) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is said to be offered in three distinct colour options.

Xiaomi 12 Lite specifications (leaked)

According to the report, the Xiaomi 12 Lite features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to offer HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The handset could be powered by Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the Xiaomi 12 Lite reportedly packs a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel mains sensor. The camera setup is also said to include an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it is expected to feature a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. The phone could offer 128GB of onboard storage. For audio experience, the handset is said to pack stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite reportedly packs a 4,300mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Besides, it could measure 7.29mm in thickness and is said to weigh 173 grams.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android v11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
