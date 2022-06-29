Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Renders Surface, Hands-on Images Leaked Again

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G renders as well as a few alleged hands-on images have been leaked. The renders have been shared by tipster Evan Blass, and the hands-on pictures have been posted by a publication. Evan Blass' images show the phone in three colour options as well as gives a solid hint on how the phone could look like. Meanwhile, the phone in the set of alleged hands-on images looks a lot like the one in the renders shared by Blass.

The alleged renders of the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G shared by Evan Blass indicate that the phone could come with a centrally-aligned hole-punch display and the power button as well as volume rocker on the right spine. It could be launched in three colour options: Black, Green, and Pink. On the back, the smartphone may get a triple rear camera setup stacked in a vertically-aligned rectangular module with one large camera and two smaller ones. The module also gets '108MP' branding and a dual-tone LED flash.

The alleged hands-on images, shared by passionategeekz, show a Black colour phone that has the same front and back panel design as the images by Evan Blass. The publication also shows an image of the retail box.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G specifications (rumoured)

The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is claimed to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC under the hood. It is reported to come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. The phone said to pack a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. The handset is tipped to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is expected to run MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and feature dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.