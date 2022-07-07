Technology News
Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Global Launch Teased; Full Specifications, Pricing Surface Again

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 July 2022 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi/ Twitter

The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is said to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

  • Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G could be priced at EUR 506 at launch
  • This smartphone may have 8GB RAM, 128GB storage configuration
  • The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G could come in green, pink, black colours

Xiaomi teased the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G on Wednesday. The company did not reveal the launch date for this smartphone, however, it could arrive this month. The teaser image includes green and pink colours, which might suggest the eventual colour options for this handset. Recently leaked renders also showcased the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G in green and pink along with black. In related developments, a tipster has spotted this handset on the Orange Espana site, featuring its full specifications and pricing information.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G price, availability

The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G listing was spotted on the Orange Espana site by tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt). The Xiaomi handset's variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage is priced at EUR 506 (roughly Rs. 41,000). The listing also only includes the black colour model. Recently, pre-reservation for this smartphone started in Azerbaijan where it was reportedly priced at AZM 999 (roughly Rs. 46,500) for the same configuration. The Chinese tech giant announced that the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is coming soon but has not yet revealed its launch date.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G specifications, features

As per the Orange Espana listing, the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with Adreno 642L GPU. Its triple rear camera setup with LED flash is supposedly headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. There could also be a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter.

The handset is said to have a 4,300mAh battery and support 67W fast charging. It is believed to feature only a USB Type-C port. For connectivity, the handset is likely to support Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6. The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G could measure 159.30x73.70x7.29mm and weigh around 173g. It is supposed to pack Dolby Atmos-certified dual stereo speakers. The handset is also said to be equipped with a multi-layer cooling system for efficient heat dissipation.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, Xiaomi
