Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G from the Chinese smartphone company is reportedly making its way to the market soon. Multiple leaks had recently suggested the expected RAM and storage details of the device. In a new update, hands-on images of the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G have surfaced online indicating the design and other key specifications. The renders show the handset in Black shade and suggest a triple rear camera setup at the back led by a 108-megapixel main sensor. The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

Known Chinese tipster Whylab on Weibo posted specifications and live images that appear to showcase the design of the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G. The leaked live shots show the handset with a plastic frame and a hole-punch display design. A triple rear camera unit is seen arranged on the upper left corner of the back panel, along with the LED flash. The look is similar to that of previous Xiaomi 12 series models. The renders also suggest the presence of a 108-megapixel main rear sensor. Power and volume buttons are seen on the left spine. Further, the live shots of Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G show a flat edge design.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G specifications

According to the leak, the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display. The smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It is said to pack a triple rear camera unit led by 108-megapixel primary sensor. The handset could carry an in-display fingerprint sensor along with support for IR Blaster. With this feature, users can control devices like set-top boxes, DVD, and Blu-ray players that receive an IR signal. The anticipated Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G could feature dual stereo speakers and include support for NFC.

Recent leaks suggested a 120Hz refresh rate display on Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G. It is said to offer up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB inbuilt storage. It is expected to be a mid-range option.

Xiaomi has not yet provided any details about the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G. However, the phone with the 2203129G model number, associated with Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G was earlier surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site. We can, therefore, safely expect more details about the smartphone in the coming days.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.