Technology News
loading

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Hands-On Images Surface Online, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Tipped

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is tipped to feature a 108-megapixel rear camera sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 April 2022 11:30 IST
Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Hands-On Images Surface Online, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Tipped

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Whylab

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is said to carry dual stereo speakers

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is tipped to include an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The smartphone could feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display
  • The launch date of Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is not yet confirmed

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G from the Chinese smartphone company is reportedly making its way to the market soon. Multiple leaks had recently suggested the expected RAM and storage details of the device. In a new update, hands-on images of the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G have surfaced online indicating the design and other key specifications. The renders show the handset in Black shade and suggest a triple rear camera setup at the back led by a 108-megapixel main sensor. The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

Known Chinese tipster Whylab on Weibo posted specifications and live images that appear to showcase the design of the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G. The leaked live shots show the handset with a plastic frame and a hole-punch display design. A triple rear camera unit is seen arranged on the upper left corner of the back panel, along with the LED flash. The look is similar to that of previous Xiaomi 12 series models. The renders also suggest the presence of a 108-megapixel main rear sensor. Power and volume buttons are seen on the left spine. Further, the live shots of Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G show a flat edge design.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G specifications

According to the leak, the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display. The smartphone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. It is said to pack a triple rear camera unit led by 108-megapixel primary sensor. The handset could carry an in-display fingerprint sensor along with support for IR Blaster. With this feature, users can control devices like set-top boxes, DVD, and Blu-ray players that receive an IR signal. The anticipated Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G could feature dual stereo speakers and include support for NFC.

Recent leaks suggested a 120Hz refresh rate display on Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G. It is said to offer up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB inbuilt storage. It is expected to be a mid-range option.

Xiaomi has not yet provided any details about the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G. However, the phone with the 2203129G model number, associated with Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G was earlier surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site. We can, therefore, safely expect more details about the smartphone in the coming days.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G

Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android v11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Specifications, Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W India Launch Set for May 4: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Hands-On Images Surface Online, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Brings a Hefty Tool Kit to Let You Repair Your Own iPhone
  2. Realme GT 2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Details
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  4. Amazon Summer Sale Previewed: Teased to Offer Deals on Mobiles, Laptops
  5. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  6. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  8. Poco F4 GT to Launch Today: How Watch to Livestream, Expected Price, More
  9. Moto G52 Review: The Entertainer?
  10. iQoo Neo 6 SE Launch Date, Key Specifications Revealed: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Says Memory Chip Demand, Brisk Smartphone Sales Boosted Net Profits in Q1 2022
  2. Elon Musk's Tesla Tweets Will Have to Be Pre-Approved, Says US Judge
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Hands-On Images Surface Online, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Tipped
  5. Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W India Launch Set for May 4: All You Need to Know
  6. Apple Unveils Rental Tool Kit to Let You Fix Your iPhone Under Self Service Repair Program
  7. BTC, ETH See Profits as Stablecoins Lose Steam, Crypto Price Chart Looks Like Mixed Bag of Reds and Greens
  8. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Finance Minister Sitharaman Says India to Take a Considerate Decision on Crypto Regulation
  10. Google Now Taking User Requests to Remove Phone Number, Addresses From Search Results
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.