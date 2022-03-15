Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X have been launched globally. The three smartphones are part of the flagship series of smartphones from the Chinese tech giant. Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12 series in China in December last year. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while Xiaomi 12X is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. All three smartphones get triple rear camera setups headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X price, availability

The price for Xiaomi 12 starts at $ 749 (roughly Rs. 57,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Xiaomi 12 Pro price starts at $999 (roughly Rs.76,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while Xiaomi 12X price starts at $649 (roughly Rs. 49,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. All three Xiaomi smartphones are available in Blue, Grey, and Purple colour options.

In contrast, Xiaomi 12's base variant in China is priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 44,300), while Xiaomi 12 Pro's base variant is priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,300). Xiaomi 12X's base variant is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,350).

Xiaomi 12 specifications

Xiaomi 12 runs Android-based MIUI 13. It sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top and 20:9 aspect ratio. Alongside, the display has 1,000 nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. As mentioned, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, Xiaomi 12 features a triple rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel primary SONY IMX766 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The front houses a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

Connectivity options on Xiaomi 12 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Xiaomi 12 comes with Dolby Atmos support and has Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers. The phone also has support for HiRes audio.

Xiaomi 12 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The phone also has 10W reverse wireless charging support. Besides, Xiaomi 12 measures 152.7x69.9x8.16mm and weighs 180 grams.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

The top-of-the-line flagship — Xiaomi 12 Pro — also runs MIUI 13. It sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with 1,500 nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It also includes a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) backplane technology that Apple uses on its premium iPhone models. Under the hood, Xiaomi 12 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, Xiaomi 12 Pro also features a triple rear camera setup. However, it gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with OIS support and an f/1.9 aperture along with two 50-megapixel portrait and macro sensors. For selfies, it gets a 32-megapixel sensor.

Connectivity options on Xiaomi 12 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with a four-unit speaker system that includes a dedicated tweeter to deliver an improved audio experience. The speaker system comes with Harman Kardon tuning.

Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging. The phone also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. It measures 163.6x74.6x8.16mm and weighs 205 grams.

Xiaomi 12X specifications

The Xiaomi 12X is essentially a slightly tweaked version of the vanilla Xiaomi 12. It features the same display, camera setup, as well as battery and charging specifications. The only difference between the two smartphones is the processor. Xiaomi 12X features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

