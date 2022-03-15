Xiaomi 12 series is set to debut on the world stage today. The flagship series was launched in China in December last year. Xiaomi 12 series comprises the vanilla Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. The three handsets in the flagship lineup by Xiaomi get triple rear camera setups and get 5G connectivity. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while Xiaomi 12X features the Snapdragon 870 SoC. All three get up to 12GB of RAM.

Xiaomi 12 series will launch globally today, March 15, at 8pm GMT (1:30am IST on March 16). The event for the launch of the flagship smartphones from Xiaomi will be livestreamed on the firm's official website, YouTube channel, Facebook, and Twitter. You can also watch the livestream through the video below.

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X price (expected)

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi 12 series comprises the vanilla Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. The smartphones were launched in China in December last year. Xiaomi 12's price starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 44,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Xiaomi 12 Pro starts to retail from CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, Xiaomi 12X's price starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,350) for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It remains to be seen if the global versions of the Xiaomi 12 series will have the same specifications as the Chinese versions.

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X specifications (expected)

All three smartphones run MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X sport a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, while Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch WQHD+ E5 AMOLED display. All three come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while Xiaomi 12X gets the Snapdragon 870 SoC. All three get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. Xiaomi 12 Pro also sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. All three get a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The upcoming Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X pack a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

