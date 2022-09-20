Technology News
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Can be Availabled for As Low As Rs. 28,999 During Early Diwali Deals

There are special offers available for ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Mahindra Bank customers.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 20 September 2022 23:47 IST
The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G launched with a starting price of Rs. 39,999
  • It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G packs a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has received a massive price cut as part of the 'Diwali with Mi' deals. The base price of the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been slashed to Rs. 34,999, which can be further reduced to up to Rs. 28,999 by combining the available bank discounts and other offers. This Xiaomi handset has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G deals, offers

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G's base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is currently listed for Rs. 34,999 on Amazon and Xiaomi India online store. The smartphone also has an 8GB RAM + 256GB model and a 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. They are currently available for Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively.

ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Mahindra Bank customers can avail of special discounts on the 'Diwali with Mi' early deals. These offers are said to bring down the price of this handset to up to Rs. 28,999.

To recall, the base model of this Xiaomi smartphone was priced at Rs. 39,999 at the time of launch.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G specifications

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It runs on runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 skin on top.

This Xiaomi smartphone is equipped with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G houses a 5,000mAh dual-cell supporting 120W HyperCharge fast wired charging. It measures 164.1x76.9x8.8mm and weighs about 204 grams.

Further reading: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Diwali With Mi, Amazon Sale, Sale Offer, Xiaomi
