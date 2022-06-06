Technology News
loading

WWDC 2022 Keynote Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

WWDC 2022 keynote will begin at 10:30pm IST.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 June 2022 10:30 IST
WWDC 2022 Keynote Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple will livestream its WWDC keynote to show off its announcements to the world

Highlights
  • WWDC 2022 keynote is expected to have iOS 16 as the showstopper
  • Apple is speculated to have new multitasking experience through iPadOS 16
  • New Mac devices are likely to debut alongside software

WWDC 2022 is set to begin today, June 6. Apple is hosting its WWDC 2022 keynote in the evening (as per the Indian time) virtually to showcase its new software developments. Continuing the trend, the Cupertino company is expected to unveil the next versions of its operating systems that would be titled iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. Some recent reports suggested that alongside its new software releases, Apple would show off some of its next-generation hardware at the keynote. It could be the new MacBook Air with M2 chip or just some incremental Mac mini and Mac Pro updates.

WWDC 2022 keynote livestream timings, how to watch online

The WWDC 2022 keynote will take place at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) today. The event will be livestreamed through Apple's YouTube channel. It will also be streamed through the Apple.com website, Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app. Moreover, you can watch it live from the video player embedded below.

What to expect at WWDC 2022

Similar to past years, Apple at its WWDC keynote is expected to announce a range of software-focussed developments. We can safely expect the launch of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 at the event. Additionally, there are reports to suggest the launch of some new Mac devices at the keynote. These could include the anticipated MacBook Air with M2 chip as well as new Mac mini and Mac Pro models.

iOS 16

One of the biggest attractions of this year's WWDC is expected to be iOS 16. The new operating system for the iPhone will include updates to notifications as well as new Messages and Health apps, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. On the messaging front, the iOS 16 update is said to bring new audio-centric experiences.

Apple is reported to upgrade the interface of iOS 16 with redesigned app icons, interactive widgets, upgraded theme options, and a floating app window. Further, some improvements are said to be available on the part of the preloaded Camera app. Users could also expect lock screen enhancements such as new wallpapers and widget-like capabilities.

In addition to the regular upgrades, iOS 16 is said to have support for an always-on lock screen experience where the operating system will reduce frame rate significantly to display "glanceable information" when the display is idle. This addition, however, is expected to be enabled exclusively on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at a later stage.

iPadOS 16

Similar to iOS 16, iPadOS 16 is expected to grab some eyeballs at this year's WWDC keynote. The new iPadOS version will get an improved multitasking experience that would be similar to that of macOS, Gurman said in his recent newsletter Power On.

Users are reported to be able to resize app windows while using multiple apps at the same time. This would be a step ahead of the existing Split View where two apps can be open simultaneously.

macOS 13

Although there aren't many reports to suggest what is coming on macOS 13, we can expect some incremental changes. One of them could be an update to the Settings app. Some key preloaded Apple apps on the operating system are also expected to receive a design overhaul this time.

On the part of its naming, macOS 13 may get Mammoth title — based on a region that is in the Sierra Nevada. Apple considered taking names from the mountain range for some of the previous macOS versions as well.

watchOS 9

For Apple Watch users, this year's WWDC keynote is expected to bring watchOS 9 as an update. The new watchOS release will have improvements that will "affect day-to-day operating and navigation" on the Apple Watch, per Gurman. There could also be the new Health app to improve health tracking on the Watch hardware — alongside the iPhone.

Apple is also said to be working on improving the atrial fibrillation detection feature that would be detailed at the keynote.

tvOS 16

There aren't any significant details on what exactly we can expect on the part of tvOS 16. However, it is safe to assume that Apple would announce some improvements to retain its users on Apple TV. Some reports in the past also suggested that Apple would bring homeOS as its dedicated smart home operating system. That has not yet officially been announced. Nevertheless, we can expect that tvOS could get some new features to control smart home devices from a TV.

New Mac devices

Although Apple has a history of launching its hardware at dedicated events, recent reports suggested that the company could use its WWDC keynote this time to unveil some new Mac devices. These could include the new MacBook Air that has been a part of the rumour mill for some time. It would come with some new design-level changes including eye-catching shades — alongside the M2 chip. The new Apple silicone is not likely to have significant performance upgrades over the existing M1 series but some improvements to help deliver an improved battery life and an enhanced user experience.

Alongside the new MacBook Air, high-end Mac mini and new Mac Pro are rumoured to be in the works. Both could be shown at the keynote as Apple's new hardware offerings.

However, for the iPhone and Apple Watch lovers, Apple is expected to host the special event sometime in September only.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WWDC 2022 keynote, WWDC 2022, WWDC, Apple WWDC, Apple, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, Mac
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
WWDC 2022 Keynote Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  2. Moto G62 5G Spotted on Retailer Listing, Price, Specifications Tipped
  3. Xiaomi India Appoints Alvin Tse as General Manager to Lead India Operations
  4. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  8. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  9. Oppo K10 5G Set to Launch in India on June 8: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Firmware Development Begins: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. WWDC 2022 Keynote Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  2. West Bengal to Add 2,000 Electric Buses, Convert 3,000 to CNG-Powered, Says Transport Minister
  3. Moto E32s Sale in India Begins Today at 12pm: Price, Specifications
  4. Firefox Translations Add-on Released by Mozilla Translates Web Pages Offline
  5. Geologists Successfully Forecast Volcanic Eruption Five Months Before the Event Using Supercomputers
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Foldable Phones' Firmware Development Begins: Report
  7. NASA to Launch EMIT Mission Aboard SpaceX to Study How Dust Particles Affect Earth: How to Watch Live Broadcast
  8. iPhone-Sized Beam-Steering Device to Take Mobile Communications Beyond 5G: Study
  9. TVS Aims to Scale Up Play in EV Segment by Leveraging Production-Linked Incentive Scheme
  10. Android Auto for Phone Screens to Stop Working Soon, Upcoming Update Bugged With Wireless Issues: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.