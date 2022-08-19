Vivo Y77e (t1 version) has been launched in China. The handset comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The smartphone from Vivo comes with a dual rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Vivo Y77e 5G was launched in China earlier this month and featured a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, dual rear cameras, and a waterdrop-style notch display.

Vivo Y77e (t1 version) price

The Vivo Y77e (t1 version) has made its appearance on the official website of Vivo China. The handset has been priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000). The Vivo Y77e (t1 version) comes in a 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and is available for purchase in three colour variants — Crystal Black, Crystal Powder (a shade of Pink), and Summer Listening to the Sea ( a shade of Blue).

Vivo Y77e (t1 version) specifications

The Vivo Y77e (t1 version) is powered by the Dimensity 810 SoC and runs on Android 12 OS with OriginOS on top. The handset features 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Y77e (t1 version) sports a 6.58-inch waterdrop notch display with an IPS LCD full-HD+ screen with 1,080 x 2,408 pixels resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 401PPI.

For optics, the Vivo Y77e (t1 version) houses a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor. The handset features a power button to the right side and comes with a fingerprint scanner.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W flash charging support. The Vivo Y77e (t1 version) supports Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack among others.

To recall, the Vivo Y77e 5G was launched in China earlier this month. The smartphone came with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, dual rear cameras, and a waterdrop-style notch display. The difference between the standard Y77e and the new t1 version is with the primary rear camera. The new variant offers a higher resolution rear main sensor.

