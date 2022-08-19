Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y77e (t1 Version) With Dimensity 810 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y77e (t1 Version) With Dimensity 810 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y77e (t1 version) packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W flash charging support.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 19 August 2022 10:52 IST
Vivo Y77e (t1 Version) With Dimensity 810 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y77e (t1 version) sports a 6.58-inch waterdrop notch display

Highlights
  • Vivo Y77e (t1 version) runs on Android 12 OS
  • Vivo Y77e (t1 version) features 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
  • The handset comes in three colour options

Vivo Y77e (t1 version) has been launched in China. The handset comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The smartphone from Vivo comes with a dual rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Vivo Y77e 5G was launched in China earlier this month and featured a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, dual rear cameras, and a waterdrop-style notch display.

Vivo Y77e (t1 version) price

The Vivo Y77e (t1 version) has made its appearance on the official website of Vivo China. The handset has been priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000). The Vivo Y77e (t1 version) comes in a 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and is available for purchase in three colour variants — Crystal Black, Crystal Powder (a shade of Pink), and Summer Listening to the Sea ( a shade of Blue).

Vivo Y77e (t1 version) specifications

The Vivo Y77e (t1 version) is powered by the Dimensity 810 SoC and runs on Android 12 OS with OriginOS on top. The handset features 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The Y77e (t1 version) sports a 6.58-inch waterdrop notch display with an IPS LCD full-HD+ screen with 1,080 x 2,408 pixels resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 401PPI.

For optics, the Vivo Y77e (t1 version) houses a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor. The handset features a power button to the right side and comes with a fingerprint scanner.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W flash charging support. The Vivo Y77e (t1 version) supports Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack among others.

To recall, the Vivo Y77e 5G was launched in China earlier this month. The smartphone came with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, dual rear cameras, and a waterdrop-style notch display. The difference between the standard Y77e and the new t1 version is with the primary rear camera. The new variant offers a higher resolution rear main sensor.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y77e (t1 version)

Vivo Y77e (t1 version)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y77e t1 version, Vivo Y77e t1 version price, Vivo Y77e t1 version specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Indonesia President Wants Tesla to Make Electric Cars in Country: Report

Related Stories

Vivo Y77e (t1 Version) With Dimensity 810 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Leaks, Rumours: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  4. Lenovo Legion Y70, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Launched: Details
  5. Realme TechLife Buds T100 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  9. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  10. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. New Tales From the Borderlands Release Date Leaked, Expected in October
  2. Google Rolling Out Big Update for Camera App on Wear OS; Android App Also Gets Updated: Report
  3. Facebook Bans Major US Anti-Vaccination Group Children's Health Defense for Spreading Covid-19 Misinformation
  4. BTC and ETH Struck by Small Losses, Majority Altcoins Register Dips
  5. Adidas RPT-02 SOL Solar Powered Wireless Headphones With Up to 80-Hour Battery Life Launched
  6. Infinix Zero 20 Gets Certified in Indonesia, May Launch Soon
  7. Vivo Y77e (t1 Version) With Dimensity 810 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Indonesia President Wants Tesla to Make Electric Cars in Country: Report
  9. China's Cyber Watchdog Wants 'Affectionate' Ties With Domestic Internet Firms
  10. Qualcomm Reportedly Plans Return to Server Market With New Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.