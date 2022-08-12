Vivo Y77e 5G was silently unveiled in China as the latest model in the company's Y-series. The new smartphone features a waterdrop-style notch display with 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The Vivo Y77e 5G features dual rear cameras headlined by a 13-megapixel main sensor. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of onboard storage. The Vivo Y77e 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W flash charging.

Vivo Y77e 5G price, availability

The price of Vivo Y77e 5G in China has been set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone also comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. But the prices of these variants are not revealed by Vivo yet. It is offered in Crystal Black, Crystal Powder, and Summer Listening to the Sea (translated) colour options. There is no information on its launch and availability in other markets including India as of now.

Vivo Y77e 5G specificatuns

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y77e 5G runs on Android 12-based OriginOS. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate, 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with Mali G57 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For optics, the Vivo Y77e 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, it flaunts an 8-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The camera unit supports super HDR, multilayer portrait, slow-motion, panorama, live photo, and super night mode among others.

The Vivo Y77e 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options on the new device include WLAN, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Glonass, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for authentication.

Vivo has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Vivo Y77e 5G that supports 18W flash charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 25 days of standby time in a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 164x75x8.25mm and weighs around 194 grams.

