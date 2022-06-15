Vivo Y77 5G series is in the works and may launch soon, if recent leaks are any indication. The lineup is expected to include the vanilla Vivo Y77 5G and the Vivo Y77 Pro 5G, which are said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The handsets are expected to feature 80W charging support as well. Recently, a new smartphone from Vivo with the model number V2219A has surfaced on TENAA and 3C listings in China. This device is claimed to be a new Vivo Y-series phone.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on Twitter suggested the arrival of the Vivo Y77 5G Series. The purported Vivo Y77 5G and Vivo Y77 Pro 5G are expected to be unveiled in July this year. They could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and are said to pack 80W charging support.

Recently, a Vivo smartphone with model number V2219A appeared in the database of the TENAA and China Compulsory Certificate (3C) websites. According to known tipster Panda is Bald (translated), the Vivo V2219A could arrive as a Vivo Y77 series smartphone.

The TENAA listing suggested a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED (1,800 x 2,400 pixels) display on the Vivo V2219A. The handset is expected to run on the Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean UI and is listed to feature a 50-megapixel main rear sensor along with a 2-megapixel auxiliary sensor. It could pack an 8-megapixel front camera as well. The phone is listed to be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor.

The Vivo V2219A could be offered in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage editions.

The 3C certification indicated support for 80W speed charging on the Vivo V2219A. The handset is said to pack 2,190mAh dual-cell battery as well.

However, there is no official confirmation from Vivo about the launch of the Vivo Y77 5G and the Vivo Y77 Pro 5G.

