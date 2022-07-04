Vivo Y77 5G official renders, key specifications, and pricing details have been reportedly leaked, ahead of the smartphone's launch. The Chinese company announced on Twitter that smartphone will be launched via the Vivo Malaysia official platform on July 7. The Y77 5G smartphone is said to come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and will run Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ water drop display. The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo Y77 5G price

The official renders, some of the key specifications, and the pricing details of the Vivo Y77 5G have been leaked via RootMyGalaxy ahead of its official launch on July 7. The handset from Vivo is said to be priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The Vivo Y77 5G will come in two colour options — Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black. The smartphone will be available for purchase from e-commerce platforms including Lazada, Shopee in Malaysia.

Vivo Y77 5G specifications

The Vivo Y77 5G is said to sport a 6.58-inch full-HD+ water display along with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The handset is said to feature Glittering AG matte on its rear. The smartphone from Vivo will be powered by a Dimensity 810 5G chipset and will run Android 12 out of the box. The Y77 5G is said to get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, with storage expandable up to 1TB.

For optics, the Vivo Y77 5G is said to sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel autofocus primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel front camera. The handset is expected to get a side-mounted FPS sensor for quick unlocking. The Vivo Y77 5G will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.