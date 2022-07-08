Vivo launched the Vivo Y77 5G on Friday in China, purportedly making it the first MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC-powered smartphone to arrive in the market. It is available to pre-order and will go on sale in the coming days. Other standout features of this handset include a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery. The Chinese tech giant has also launched the Vivo Y77 5G in Malaysia, which appears to be a different model altogether — the Malaysian variant packs a Dimensity 810 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y77 5G price, availability

The Vivo Y77 5G is available on the Vivo China site for a starting price of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models cost CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000), and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000), respectively. It comes in Crystal Black, Crytal Powder (pink), and Crystal Sea (blue) colours. The handset is set to go on sale for the first time on July 11.

On the other hand, Vivo has launched the Vivo Y77 5G in Malaysia priced at MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It offers Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy colour options.

Vivo Y77 5G specifications, features

This handset has a 6.64-inch LCD IPS display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also features two touch sampling rates — a 120Hz Normal Mode and a 240hz Gaming Mode. The Vivo Y77 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with an IMG BXM GPU. It packs up to 12GB of LPPDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie snapper on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. Both camera setups are capable of recording full-HD videos.

The Vivo Y77 5G runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean UI. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Flash Charge fast charging. The smartphone features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm standard headphones jack. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Wake facial recognition technology. The handset measures 164.17×75.8×8.59mm and weighs about 194g. It also supports Bluetooth v5.3 technology.

In comparison, the Malaysian Vivo Y77 5G variant appears to be a different model in line with the recent leaks. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It packs a Dimensity 810 SoC under the hood. There is a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

