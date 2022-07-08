Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y77 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, 50 Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y77 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo has also launched a Dimensity 810 SoC-powered variant in Malaysia.

Updated: 8 July 2022 14:08 IST
Vivo Y77 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y77 5G sports a 6.64-inch full-HD+ LCD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Vivo Y77 5G comes in Crystal Black, Crytal Powder, Crystal Sea colours
  • It features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • The Vivo Y77 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W Charge support

Vivo launched the Vivo Y77 5G on Friday in China, purportedly making it the first MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC-powered smartphone to arrive in the market. It is available to pre-order and will go on sale in the coming days. Other standout features of this handset include a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery. The Chinese tech giant has also launched the Vivo Y77 5G in Malaysia, which appears to be a different model altogether — the Malaysian variant packs a Dimensity 810 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y77 5G price, availability

The Vivo Y77 5G is available on the Vivo China site for a starting price of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models cost CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000), and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000), respectively. It comes in Crystal Black, Crytal Powder (pink), and Crystal Sea (blue) colours. The handset is set to go on sale for the first time on July 11.

On the other hand, Vivo has launched the Vivo Y77 5G in Malaysia priced at MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It offers Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy colour options.

Vivo Y77 5G specifications, features

This handset has a 6.64-inch LCD IPS display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also features two touch sampling rates — a 120Hz Normal Mode and a 240hz Gaming Mode. The Vivo Y77 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with an IMG BXM GPU. It packs up to 12GB of LPPDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie snapper on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. Both camera setups are capable of recording full-HD videos.

The Vivo Y77 5G runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean UI. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Flash Charge fast charging. The smartphone features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm standard headphones jack. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Wake facial recognition technology. The handset measures 164.17×75.8×8.59mm and weighs about 194g. It also supports Bluetooth v5.3 technology.

In comparison, the Malaysian Vivo Y77 5G variant appears to be a different model in line with the recent leaks. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It packs a Dimensity 810 SoC under the hood. There is a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y77 5G

Vivo Y77 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 930
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2388 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y77 5G, Vivo Y77 5G price, Vivo Y77 5G specifications, Vivo
Binance.US Appoints Former PayPal, Acorns Executive Jasmine Lee as CFO

Related Stories

Vivo Y77 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  2. Xiaomi Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on Phones, Laptops, More
  3. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Confirmed to pack 5,000mAh Battery
  4. OnePlus 10T Tipped to Debut in India Later This Month
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Death Note Live-Action Adaptation for Netflix to Be Headed by Duffer Brothers
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  9. Motorola X30 Pro Camera to Get 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  10. Redmi K50i 5G Outscores iPhone 13, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Suggests
#Latest Stories
  1. Skull and Bones Release Date Set for November 8, Gameplay Trailer Out
  2. Government’s Content Takedown Orders Are ‘Manifestly Arbitrary’, Twitter Says in Court Petition
  3. Solana Labs, Multicoin Capital Accused of Violating US Securities Law by SOL Investors in Lawsuit
  4. Vivo India Said to Approach Delhi High Court to Lift Bank Account Freeze by Enforcement Directorate
  5. Chhattisgarh Government Approves Electric Vehicle Policy, Aims to Generate Employment
  6. Twitter CoTweets Feature in Testing, Will Let Users Co-Author a Single Tweet
  7. Mickey7: Steven Yeun Said to Be Cast in Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's Sci-Fi Thriller Movie
  8. 'Xiaomi Turns 8' Anniversary Sale Announced With Discounts on Smartphones, Laptops, More
  9. Hydrogel-Based Armour Developed for Worms to Carry Cancer Drugs to Tumours
  10. iQoo Z6 SE Spotted on the iQoo India Site, Likely to Launch Soon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.