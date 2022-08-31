Vivo is seemingly in the works of launching a new Vivo Y75s. This smartphone has reportedly been spotted on multiple certification sites and is expected to launch soon. These alleged listings shed some light on the details of this smartphone. Its moniker was reportedly confirmed by the Google Play supported devices list. Furthermore, the Vivo Y75s refresh has also been supposedly spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) site and the TEENA certification site. The previous Vivo Y75s launched in 2018 was an affordable offering, so we can expect this new model to be the same.

According to a MySmartPrice report, Vivo could be soon launching a refreshed model of the Vivo Y75s. This smartphone's moniker was seemingly confirmed via the Google Play supported device list. We were able to confirm the listing, including the V2069BA model number of the new Vivo Y75s.

This model number has reportedly been spotted on the 3C certification site as well. The alleged listing suggests that the Vivo Y75s refresh could offer support for 18W fast charging.

Furthermore, the new Vivo Y75s surfaced on the TENAA certification site. This supposed listing offers a glimpse at the design of this handset and a few specifications. It is said to feature a triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module. The listed device could be a 5G handset and it is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

In related news, Vivo launched a Y-series smartphone in India on Monday — the Vivo Y35. This smartphone costs Rs. 18,499 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The handset sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Vivo Y35 includes a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

