Vivo Y75s 5G launched in China on Wednesday. This mid-range offering sports a 6.58-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display of this Vivo smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 percent and features a waterdrop style notch for the selfie camera. The Vivo Y75s 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Vivo Y75s 5G price, availability

The Vivo Y75s 5G comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration that costs CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000). Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000). It is offered in black and gradient colour options. This Vivo smartphone will be available to purchase in China soon.

Vivo Y75s 5G specifications, features

This smartphone has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Y75s 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. It packs up to 12GB of LPPDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Vivo Y75s 5G features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter on the back. It also features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. Both front and rear camera setups are capable of recording up to full-HD videos.

This smartphone runs on Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean. It comes with Face Wake facial recognition and also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Flash Charge support. The Vivo Y75s 5G measures 163.95x75.3x8.5mm and weighs about 193g. This dual-SIM 5G handset also features Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

