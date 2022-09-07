Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y75s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 64 Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y75s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y75s 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Flash Charge fast charging.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 September 2022 14:02 IST
Vivo Y75s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo Y75s 5G comes in black and gradient colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y75s 5G sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen
  • This Vivo smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The Vivo Y75s 5G is 8.5mm thin, weighs around 193g

Vivo Y75s 5G launched in China on Wednesday. This mid-range offering sports a 6.58-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display of this Vivo smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.61 percent and features a waterdrop style notch for the selfie camera. The Vivo Y75s 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

Vivo Y75s 5G price, availability

The Vivo Y75s 5G comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration that costs CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,000). Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000). It is offered in black and gradient colour options. This Vivo smartphone will be available to purchase in China soon.

Vivo Y75s 5G specifications, features

This smartphone has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Y75s 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. It packs up to 12GB of LPPDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Vivo Y75s 5G features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter on the back. It also features an 8-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. Both front and rear camera setups are capable of recording up to full-HD videos.

This smartphone runs on Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean. It comes with Face Wake facial recognition and also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Flash Charge support. The Vivo Y75s 5G measures 163.95x75.3x8.5mm and weighs about 193g. This dual-SIM 5G handset also features Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y75s 5G

Vivo Y75s 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y75s 5G, Vivo Y75s 5G specifications, Vivo Y75s 5G price, Vivo
PS5 Grey Camouflage Collection Announced, Launching October 14, India Pre-Orders Start September 15

Related Stories

Vivo Y75s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  2. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
  3. Apple ‘Far Out’ Launch Event Today: What to Expect and How to Watch
  4. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  5. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on September 14: Details
  6. Juhi Chawla-Led Thriller Series Hush Hush Release Date Announced
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launch Date Set for October 6
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Oukitel RT2 Tablet With 20,000mAh Battery, 10.1-Inch Display to Launch Mid-September: Details
  2. New Data Privacy Bill Will Be Ready Soon, Nirmala Sitharaman Reportedly Confirms
  3. Honor X40 Teased to Feature Curved OLED Display; Design Renders, Display Specifications Leaked
  4. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Surface Online, Tip Multiple Colour Options, Hole-Punch Displays
  5. Coinbase Proposes to Hike MakerDAO’s Revenue by Millions, Here’s How
  6. Hush Hush: Juhi Chawla-Led Thriller Series Release Date Set for September 22 on Amazon Prime Video
  7. Crypto Assets Are No Longer Niche, Regulators Need to Keep Pace: IMF Report
  8. Vivo Y75s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. PS5 Grey Camouflage Collection Announced, Launching October 14, India Pre-Orders Start September 15
  10. Trademark Applications Around Crypto, Web3, Metaverse, NFTs Rise in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.