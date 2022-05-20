Technology News
loading
Vivo Y75 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 44W FlashCharge Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y75 comes with a price tag of Rs. 20,999

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 May 2022 13:50 IST
Vivo Y75 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 44W FlashCharge Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y75 runs on Funtouch OS 12

Highlights
  • Vivo Y75 comes in two colour options
  • The smartphone has 128GB of inbuilt storage
  • There is a fingerprint scanner on Vivo Y75

Vivo Y75 was launched in India on Friday as the latest Y-series smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Vivo phone has a slim design and is offered in two different colour options. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC under the hood and carries up to 128GB of inbuit storage. Other key features of the phone include a 44-megapixel autofocus selfie camera and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is powered by a 4,050mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge support. Further, the handset offers an extended RAM feature, allowing users to extend the available memory using the unutilised inbuilt storage.

Vivo Y75 price in India, availability

Price of Vivo Y75 in India has been set at Rs. 20,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Dancing Waves and Moonlight Shadow colours and is now available for purchase through Flipkart, Vivo E-Store as well as offline retail stores.

Customers purchasing the smartphone using cards of ICICI, SBI, IDFC First Bank and OneCard can avail up to Rs. 1,500 discount as well.

Vivo Y75 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y75 runs on Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 11. The smartphone sports a 6.44 inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The Vivo Y-series phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 4G SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM. The RAM can be extended up to 4GB using the additional inbuilt storage.

For optics, there is a triple rear camera setup along with a rear flash. The camera unit houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y75 has a 44-megapixel autofocus sensor at the front. The camera unit of Vivo Y75 comes preloaded with a list of camera modes, including ultra-wide night, super macro, portrait mode, live photo and bokeh mode among others. The smartphone has 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y75 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and e-compass. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The new Vivo Y75 packs a 4,050mAh battery with support for 44W flash charging via a bundled charger. The Moonlight Shadow colour variant of Vivo Y75 measures 160.87x74.28x7.36mm, while the Dancing Waves variant measures 160.87x74.28x7.41mm. The smartphone weighs 172 grams.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y75 (2022)

Vivo Y75 (2022)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.44-inch
Front Camera 44-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4050mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y75, Vivo Y75 Specifications, Vivo Y75 Price in India, Vivo Y Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Uber Says It Hiked Fares to Provide Relief to Drivers From Impact of Recent Rise in Fuel Prices Across India

