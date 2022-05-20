Vivo Y75 was launched in India on Friday as the latest Y-series smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Vivo phone has a slim design and is offered in two different colour options. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC under the hood and carries up to 128GB of inbuit storage. Other key features of the phone include a 44-megapixel autofocus selfie camera and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is powered by a 4,050mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge support. Further, the handset offers an extended RAM feature, allowing users to extend the available memory using the unutilised inbuilt storage.

Vivo Y75 price in India, availability

Price of Vivo Y75 in India has been set at Rs. 20,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Dancing Waves and Moonlight Shadow colours and is now available for purchase through Flipkart, Vivo E-Store as well as offline retail stores.

Customers purchasing the smartphone using cards of ICICI, SBI, IDFC First Bank and OneCard can avail up to Rs. 1,500 discount as well.

Vivo Y75 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y75 runs on Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 11. The smartphone sports a 6.44 inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The Vivo Y-series phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 4G SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM. The RAM can be extended up to 4GB using the additional inbuilt storage.

For optics, there is a triple rear camera setup along with a rear flash. The camera unit houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y75 has a 44-megapixel autofocus sensor at the front. The camera unit of Vivo Y75 comes preloaded with a list of camera modes, including ultra-wide night, super macro, portrait mode, live photo and bokeh mode among others. The smartphone has 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y75 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and e-compass. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The new Vivo Y75 packs a 4,050mAh battery with support for 44W flash charging via a bundled charger. The Moonlight Shadow colour variant of Vivo Y75 measures 160.87x74.28x7.36mm, while the Dancing Waves variant measures 160.87x74.28x7.41mm. The smartphone weighs 172 grams.

