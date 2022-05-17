Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y75 India Launch Teased; Leaked Specifications Tip MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 50 Megapixel Camera

Vivo Y75 India Launch Teased; Leaked Specifications Tip MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera

Vivo Y75 is marketed as a slim smartphone.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 May 2022 16:55 IST
Vivo Y75 India Launch Teased; Leaked Specifications Tip MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Vivo India

Vivo Y75 will have a designer back panel

Highlights
  • Vivo Y75 may get a 6.44-inch AMOLED display
  • It is tipped get a 44-megapixel front camera
  • Vivo Y75 could pack a 4,050mAh battery with 44W charging

Vivo Y75 launch in India has now been officially teased. The Chinese smartphone company has posted two teasers which suggest that the Y-series phone will make its debut in the country in the coming days. Meanwhile, a tipster has revealed the alleged specifications of the Vivo smartphone. The leaked information suggests that the Vivo Y75 may sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, may feature a triple rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and is expected to launch in two colour options.

Vivo teased the Vivo Y75 smartphone via an image, and a short video shared in two different tweets. The tweets suggest that the phone will have a slim profile. The teasers show a distinct-looking back panel that offers a multi-coloured effect. There seems to be a triple rear camera setup along with a pill-shaped LED flash in a rectangular module.

Vivo Y75 specifications (rumoured)

While there is no official information about the phone's internals from Vivo, tipster Paras Guglani has tweeted an image that lists alleged specifications of the upcoming Vivo Y75. As per the tipster, the Vivo Y75 will be a 4G phone, and run FuntouchOS 12 based on Android 11. It is said to sport a full-HD+ AMOLED display. Under the hood, the phone is claimed to come equipped with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, which can be extended by up to 4GB.

For photography, the Vivo Y75 is tipped to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.8 aperture lens in a triple rear camera setup. The other two cameras are said to have an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, the Vivo phone is suggested to feature a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens.

The Vivo Y75 will get 128GB inbuilt storage (expandable up to 1TB), the tipster suggests. It is claimed to pack a 4,050mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone are said to include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and a 3.5mm audio port. The phone could get an in-display fingerprint sensor, and may debut in Dancing Waves as well as Moonlight Shadow colour options. It may measure 7.36 or 7.41mm, and weigh 172 grams.

The development comes when Vivo is all geared up for the launch of Vivo X80 series in India on May 18. The series comprises the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro smartphones.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y75, Vivo Y75 Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Hyundai Partners With Tata Power to Set Up Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Related Stories

Vivo Y75 India Launch Teased; Leaked Specifications Tip MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  2. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Now Available for Rentals Ahead of Its Debut on OTT Platforms
  3. Review: Apex Legends Mobile Is a Lot Like Apex Legends
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Series Alleged Render Offers Glimpse at Rear Camera Module
  5. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  7. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  8. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  9. Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates India’s First 5G Testbed Today
  10. OnePlus Nord Getting Stable Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y75 India Launch Teased; Leaked Specifications Tip MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera
  2. Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro Specifications Leaked, May Sport Smaller Displays Than Predecessors
  3. Hyundai Partners With Tata Power to Set Up Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
  4. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Out for Rentals on Amazon Prime Video in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam
  5. Musk Says Twitter Deal Won't Go Ahead Without Clarity on Spam Accounts
  6. Tonga's Volcano Was the Most Explosive Eruption Since Krakatau in 1883, Claims New Study
  7. Dizo Wireless Dash Earphones With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life, Blink Charge Launched in India: Price, Details
  8. Trump Reportedly Has to Wait Before Reposting His Truth Social Posts on Other Platforms
  9. Indian Tablet Market Grew 68 Percent in Q1 2022 With Lenovo on Top: Cybermedia Research
  10. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Will Be Free-to-Play From June 21; Coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.