Vivo Y73t With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y73t runs on Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean.

Written by Siddhant Chandra |  Updated: 30 September 2022 00:03 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo Y73t features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Vivo Y73t packs up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
  • It features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Vivo Y73t has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Vivo Y73t is an affordable smartphone that launched in China on Thursday. It packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 44W FlashCharge fast charging. This Vivo handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It includes a 50-megapixel main image sensor with autofocus and is capable of recording full-HD videos. The Vivo Y73t sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. There is also a waterdrop-style notch on the front for housing the selfie camera.

Vivo Y73t price, specifications

The Vivo Y73t is available to pre-book on the Vivo China online store in three configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. These variants are priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000), CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,500), and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) respectively.

This Vivo smartphone is offered in Autumn, Fog Blue, and Mirror Black. It is set to go on sale in China from October 10.

Vivo Y73t specifications, features

The Vivo Y73t runs on Android 11 with the OriginOS Ocean skin on top. The Vivo Y73t sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with integrated Mali-G57 GPU. There is up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The Vivo Y73t has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

This smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery and supports 44W FlashCharge fast charging. It measures 163.87x75.33x9.17mm and weighs about 201.5g, the company claims. The Vivo Y73t is a dual-SIM 5G handset that supports dual-mode 5G connectivity.

It also features 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. There is a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. For security, this smartphone has Face Wake facial recognition technology and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
