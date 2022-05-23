Vivo Y72t has been launched in China as the latest Y-series smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Vivo phone is offered in three different colour options and features a 60Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood and carries up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Other key features of the phone include 8GB RAM, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a side fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W FlashCharge.

Vivo Y72t price, availability

Price of Vivo Y72t has been set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB RAM storage variant comes with a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,600). It is offered in Deep Space Black, Blue Sea, and Star Trail Powder (translated) colour options. Details about the India launch of the Vivo Y72t are not yet announced.

Vivo Y72t specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y72t runs Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD (2,408x1,080 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The display has a 90.62 percent body to screen ratio and 1500:1 contrast ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with Mali G57 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the Vivo Y72t features a dual rear camera unit that includes 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with a 2-megapixel macro sensor f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/1.8 lens. The camera unit supports multiple camera modes including portrait mode, live photo, slow motion and time-lapse photography among others. The Vivo Y72t offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage as well.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, Wi-Fi 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass and proximity sensor. The new Vivo Y72t carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Further, it supports the face recognition feature as well.

The Vivo Y72t packs a 6000mAh battery that supports 18W FlashCharge support. The battery is said to deliver 35 days of standby time and up to 160 hours of music playback time. Besides, the phone measures 163.87x75.33x9.17mm and weighs 199.8 grams.