Vivo Y55 4G has been launched in Vietnam. Unlike the already released Vivo Y55 5G handset, which is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, this new 4G variant is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The Vivo Y55 4G appears to be a rebranded version of the iQoo Z6 44W smartphone, which has been already released in India. Currently, there is only a single configuration option available. Vivo has not yet indicated if or when this smartphone will arrive in other regions.

Vivo Y55 4G price, availability

The Vivo Y55 4G is currently only released in Vietnam. There is only the 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage option available, which is priced at VND 6,990,000 (roughly Rs. 23,300). Vivo currently only offers Black Star and Snow White colour options.

Vivo Y55 4G specifications, features

The specifications of the Vivo Y55 4G differ slightly from the Vivo Y55 5G. As previously mentioned, this smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. The Vivo Y55 4G sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution, 408ppi density, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It packs 8GB of RAM along with the option to activate 4GB of extended RAM. This smartphone runs on the Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

For optics, this handset features a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There are also two 2-megapixel secondary sensors on the back with an f/2.4 aperture. Furthermore, the Vivo Y55 4G is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo Y55 4G houses a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 18 hours of uninterrupted video streaming time. The battery supports 44W fast charging which is said to provide up to 50 percent battery backup with a 28-minute charge. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 technology. There are also a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom side of the handset. This handset measures 160.80x73.79x8.42mm in dimensions and weighs 182g.