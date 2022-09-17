Vivo Y52t 5G has been launched in China and it seems to be an upgrade to the Y52 handset that was unveiled last year. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and comes with a dual rear camera setup. It gets a 60Hz LCD display and a waterdrop notch up front. The handset is available for purchase in China in two RAM + storage configurations. Vivo is offering the phone in three colour options. It gets a massive 5,000mAh battery as well.

Vivo Y52t price

The Vivo Y52t is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000).

Vivo is offering the Y52t in Ice Lake Blue, Coconut Peach, and Black colour options. It will be available for purchase from the official Vivo China store and other online retailers starting September 19.

Vivo Y52t specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Vivo Y52t runs Android 12-based Origin OS and comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ (1600x720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot is available and supports storage expansion up to 1TB.

There is a dual rear camera setup on the Vivo Y52t, which consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. An 8-megapixel camera is available up front, housed inside a waterdrop notch, for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone port. The Vivo Y52t houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It also gets a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The smartphone weighs about 198g and is 8.45mm thick.

