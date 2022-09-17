Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y52t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y52t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y52t 5G is available with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 17 September 2022 18:47 IST
Vivo Y52t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y52t comes with a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo Y52t gets a 13-megapixel main rear camera
  • The smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display
  • Vivo Y52t is equipped with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage

Vivo Y52t 5G has been launched in China and it seems to be an upgrade to the Y52 handset that was unveiled last year. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity SoC and comes with a dual rear camera setup. It gets a 60Hz LCD display and a waterdrop notch up front. The handset is available for purchase in China in two RAM + storage configurations. Vivo is offering the phone in three colour options. It gets a massive 5,000mAh battery as well.

Vivo Y52t price

The Vivo Y52t is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000).

Vivo is offering the Y52t in Ice Lake Blue, Coconut Peach, and Black colour options. It will be available for purchase from the official Vivo China store and other online retailers starting September 19.

Vivo Y52t specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Vivo Y52t runs Android 12-based Origin OS and comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ (1600x720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot is available and supports storage expansion up to 1TB.

There is a dual rear camera setup on the Vivo Y52t, which consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. An 8-megapixel camera is available up front, housed inside a waterdrop notch, for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone port. The Vivo Y52t houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It also gets a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The smartphone weighs about 198g and is 8.45mm thick.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y52t

Vivo Y52t

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,600x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y52t 5G, Vivo Y52t 5G price, Vivo Y52t 5G specifications
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Apple-Epic Games Lawsuit: US Justice Department Asks to Take Part in Tussle Scheduled for October: Report

Related Stories

Vivo Y52t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  2. Moto E22, Moto E22i With 6.5-Inch Display Launched: All Details Here
  3. Vivo T1 5G Silky White Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 Benchmark Hints at Improvements: Report
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  6. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  7. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  8. Xiaomi 12T Series Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  9. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Review: Budget 5G Experience, but at What Cost?
  10. Google Pixel Buds Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Leads Made in India Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2022: Counterpoint
  2. Vivo Y52t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple-Epic Games Lawsuit: US Justice Department Asks to Take Part in Tussle Scheduled for October: Report
  4. Lava Blaze Pro Official Launch Date, Colours Teased: Details
  5. Google Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 Benchmarks Hints at CPU, GPU Performance Improvements: Report
  6. Vivo T1 5G Silky White Variant With 5,000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. US Appeals Court Bars Big Tech From Regulating Online Speech: Report
  8. Uber Says No Evidence of Sensitive User Data Loss During Hack: Report
  9. Honor Pad 8 Teased to Launch in India Soon; Could be Available Via Flipkart: Report
  10. Blinkit Partners With Apple Reseller Unicorn to Deliver iPhone 14 in Delhi, Mumbai
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.